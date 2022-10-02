Christine Quinn puts on a VERY busty display in a tiny sequined bra and neon pink skirt

<!–

Christine Quinn put on a very busty show when she attended the star-studded Valentino Spring Summer 2023 show on Sunday.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, showed off her roomy cleavage in a tiny sequined bra that also revealed her fitted waist.

She paired this with neon pink gloves and a high-waisted skirt, with the star teetering on platform heels.

Wow: Christine Quinn put on a very busty show when she attended the star-studded Valentino Spring Summer 2023 show on Sunday

She wore stylish shades and wore an impeccable palette of makeup.

Realtor Christine recently announced that she has left the Oppenheim Group and started her own company, RealOpen, with her husband Christian.

Christine and Christian started a brokerage called RealOpen, which focuses on the real estate industry and buying houses with cryptocurrency.

Busty: The Selling Sunset star, 33, showed off her roomy cleavage in a tiny sequined bra that also revealed her fitted waist

Stunning: She paired this with neon pink gloves and a high-waisted skirt, with the star balancing on platform heels

Siren: the beauty of reality looked quintessentially trendy when she arrived

Smile: The blonde was stunned in her very revealing ensemble

In an interview with People, Christine opened up about moving on. “I had to make a business decision that was mine, so I had to cancel the contract so I could move it to my brokerage.”

She also talked about breaking the news to Jason, her boss. “Jason and I, we have a very good relationship. I said to him, “This is because of a career move. I have to do my own thing.” So that’s why I created the company.”

Christine’s new business has also taken her across the country to sunny Miami, where her real estate business has some offerings.

Though her time on the Netflix show has come to an end, the hard worker will still continue to work in real estate and sell luxury homes.

She recently shared a post on her Instagram to her 3.2 million followers that she was now, “Selling Miami.”