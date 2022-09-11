Christine Quinn opts for a VERY revealing bra and micro skirt ensemble at fashion awards during NYFW

<!–

She is known for attracting attention with her bold sense of style.

And that’s exactly what Christine Quinn did on Saturday night as she made her way to the Daily Front Row Awards in New York, during the city’s Fashion Week.

The reality star, 33, opted for a daring look for the fashion event – baring her full torso in a black bralet and a tiny denim skirt.

Risqué: Christine Quinn, 33, bared her tight torso in a bra and microskirt ensemble at the Daily Front Row Awards during New York Fashion Week on Saturday night

She added a pair of jeans-style thigh high boots to the look, complete with knee pads and a pointed toe.

Layered, a long white shirt was added over her bralet, alongside a black leather jacket from Alexander Wang as she showed off her toned physique.

Christine had styled her pale blond locks slim in a low ponytail, with two parts down to frame her face.

Bombshell: Christine had her pale blond locks styled in a low ponytail, with two parts down to frame her face

Double denim: She added a pair of thigh-high jeans-style boots to the look, complete with knee pads and a pointed toe heel

Accessories: And to add to the glamour, Christine wore chunky silver earrings

The Selling Sunset star opted for a full makeup palette — with a thick winged cat liner and a clear lip.

She added a metal handbag shaped like a bottom and proudly held it up for the camera for some snaps during the event, which was held in the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center.

And to add to the glamour, Christine wore chunky silver earrings and a black belt with gold buckle.

Staement: The Selling Sunset star opted for a full makeup palette — with a thick winged cat liner and a clear lip

The TV star also took to Instagram to share photos with her 3.2 million followers as she attended the star-studded event.

Held annually during Fashion Week, the Daily Front Row awards welcome a slew of familiar faces to its seventh annual bash on Saturday.

Doja Cat gave out numerous gongs and took home the Breakthrough Fashion Icon Award, while Olivia Culpo was named Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year.

Selfie stop: Christine also took to Instagram to share photos with her 3.2 million followers as she made her way to the star-studded event