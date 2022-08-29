Christine Quinn models a low-cut bathing suit with a mini skirt in the South Of France

<!–

Reality TV star Christine Quinn shared some snaps from her luxury vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on Instagram on Monday.

The blonde bombshell wore a vibrant orange and green dress that accentuated her bust against the backdrop of the French Riviera, known for its beaches, nightlife, and wealthy clientele.

The post comes after she confirmed she will not be returning to the show that catapulted her career, Selling Sunset.

Instead, her focus is on the new financial real estate company she recently founded with her husband, Christian Richard.

The company allows anyone to buy a home with cryptocurrency, the first of its kind, and the couple has big plans to take it higher.

The duo in love decided to get their family married in less than two years and welcomed their first child, a son named Christian, last May.

The 33-year-old leggy lady has also signed with IMG Models and was seen last week posing at the famed Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, modeling a Burberry bikini and Balenciaga earrings.

She recently returned from a trip to the UK and a US tour to promote her book How To Be A Boss B*tch.

Admitting she “usually doesn’t know what state or time zone she’s in,” the beauty told The New York Times about her frantic book tour.

Commenting on Quinn’s departure from the show, the Oppenheim Group broker and Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald noted, “Probably because she didn’t want to face everything she’s done.

‘I honestly don’t know. I don’t know. I mean, that would be my guess. But I mean, it’s sad. We all showed up, we didn’t want to talk to her about her actions, and I’m sure she didn’t want answers to her actions.

“So we didn’t want to talk about it either, but it’s our job. We’ll do it.’

Another Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause, also suggested that Quinn was not contagious and that saying goodbye was the best decision.