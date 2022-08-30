Christine Quinn models a frilly bikini top in the south of France

Reality TV star Christine Quinn gave fans an inside look at her summer fashion style this week.

The beauty shared several photos from her vacation in the South of France on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old blonde wore a white bikini top, a blue floral skirt and blue heels that complemented the star’s toned body.

In a series of photos, she holds a light brown purse with jewelry hanging from her neck, along with a watch on her right wrist, while dripping with gold jewelry.

By adding blue sunglasses, the star could be seen in the sunset with the French coastal city behind her.

The model’s long legs can be seen, she wears blue heels to accentuate her height, while holding a blue balloon.

Showing her many fashion styles on her Instagram is natural for the model.

‘Fashion is my greatest passion. I live and breathe fashion. I feel like getting off reality TV, I had to work even harder to be taken seriously,” Quinn recently revealed.

Fresh start: The Selling Sunset star will no longer appear on the hit reality TV show

New Visions: Quinn is now focused on her new financial real estate company that she recently founded with her husband Christian Richard

The selling sunset start will no longer appear on the hit reality TV show.

Production sources reveal that the exit was “a mutual decision” between Quinn, Netflix and the show’s production company.

Filming is currently underway for season six without Quinn.

Quinn is now focused on her new financial real estate company that she recently co-founded with her husband Christian Richard.

‘I find many customers who want to close quickly because of the volatility [of crypto],’ she said.

Living her own reality: The model sets her own standards and no longer lives on someone else’s reality

Still styling: The star stays fit as she embarks on a new chapter in her career and breaks with selling Sunset

‘This allows us to choose the day on which they want to do that, down to the minute.

“We live in an instant gratification generation where people want things quickly. With a traditional home mortgage you look at a closing of four weeks, or it can sometimes be longer [due to] unforeseen inspections.’

The couple looks forward to their new business venture, and Quinn puts her sunset sales days behind her.

“I feel like I was the only one who understood the assignment,” she boasted of her role on the reality show. Christine claimed it’s “eagerly scripted,” despite being categorized as a reality series. “There’s no doubt about that,” she said. “I was the only one who said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’

Last week, she was seen at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, modeling a Burberry bikini and Balenciaga earrings.

She looked very slim in the little string bikini with the famous Burberry pattern.

The cover girl added heavy Balenciaga gold jewelry, including a key chain necklace, a bold necklace and BB earrings.

Her white-blond hair was combed back as she looked out over the shoreline.