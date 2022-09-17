Christine Quinn is a blonde bombshell as she hits the streets of New York City in TWO edgy looks

She recently took New York Fashion Week by storm.

And Christine Quinn continued her style training on Friday night when she stepped into the Big Apple in two sizzling outfits.

She first appeared in an edgy all-black outfit that consisted of an oversized leather blazer and a pleated mini skirt.

Quinn stomped on the sidewalk in a pair of black vinyl cleated knee-high boots.

The shiny gold chain strap of her designer bag hung over her slender body.

The Selling Sunset alum, 33, gave her a sporty look by tucking a black hooded sweatshirt under her blazer.

Her bright blond hair was combed back into a high ponytail that ran down her chest to her waist.

Quinn wore a pair of designer sunglasses, as well as a textured black leather handbag, as she headed to her evening destination.

Later, the broker stepped out in another sexy monochromatic look.

She went seemingly naked under a chic white leather trench coat that she tied tightly around the waist.

Quinn slipped her feet into a pair of white leather stiletto boots.

Quinn was decked out in gold jewelry, including some sparkly necklaces and a pair of chunky earrings.

The mum-of-one gave her a splash of color by packing her essentials into a cherry red bag.

Her hair remained in her Madonna-inspired ponytail, but shielded her eyes from the flashlights with slightly tinted gold-rimmed glasses.

Quinn rubbed shoulders with the Hollywood elite and the world’s top models during New York Fashion Week, which came to a close on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty in particular stunned the red carpet at the star-studded Daily Front Row Awards, which also saw supermodels Gigi Hadid and Heidi Klum walked the red carpet.

Quinn was also seen attending another high-profile NYFW event in a busty yellow feathered crop top and a pair of AREA NYC small shorts.

She was featured on the Christian Cowan and Proenza Schouler runway shows and was even caught mixing with noted designer Michael Kors during the week-long event.

Despite being a favorite cast member, it was recently revealed that Quinn would no longer be appearing on the Netflix hit series Selling Sunset.

Production sources reveal that the exit was “a mutual decision” between Quinn, Netflix and the show’s production company.

Filming is currently underway for season six without Quinn.

Quinn is now focused on her new financial real estate company that she recently co-founded with her husband Christian Richard.

‘I find many customers who want to close quickly because of the volatility [of crypto],’ she said.

‘This allows us to choose the day on which they want to do that, down to the minute.

“We live in an instant gratification generation where people want things quickly. With a traditional home mortgage you look at a closing of four weeks, or it can sometimes be longer [due to] unforeseen inspections.’

The couple looks forward to their new business venture, and Quinn puts her sunset sales days behind her.

“I feel like I was the only one who understood the assignment,” she boasted of her role on the reality show. Christine claimed it’s “eagerly scripted,” despite being categorized as a reality series. “There’s no doubt about that,” she said. “I was the only one who said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’