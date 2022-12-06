Christine Quinn dresses in a glam red gown as she heads to the British Fashion Awards Afterparty

<!–

Christine Quinn turned heads in a red midi dress as she headed to the British Fashion Awards after-party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Monday.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, looked nothing short of sensational in the form-fitting pleated number, which boasted a sheer corset cut around her midriff.

The real estate agent added inches to her body in a pair of sky-high black heels she wore with a pair of red leotards as she left the party with her businessman husband Christian Dumontet.

The blonde bombshell draped a black fur coat off her shoulders and lugged her belongings around in a small coordinated bag.

Christine wore a striking pair of matching PVC gloves and accessories with a gold necklace and chunky earrings.

The mother-of-one has styled her long blonde locks in a chic updo, with bangs framing her face.

Earlier in the evening, Christine had all eyes on her as she walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

The reality star put on a very busty display in a plunging bustier style black gothic dress, with a provocative front leg slit.

She paired the outfit with a delicate black neck scarf and dainty diamond choker.

The TV star donned arm-length black gloves and chunky black platform heels for the occasion.

The star-studded event was hosted by Jodie Turner-Smith and hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

Dripping in diamonds: the blonde bombshell paired the outfit with a delicate black neckerchief and dainty diamond choker