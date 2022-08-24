Christine Quinn dons a dramatic lavender dress as she works on project with designer Christian Cowan

Christine Quinn showed her keen fashion sense when she collaborated with British designer Christian Cowan on an upcoming project.

The former Selling Sunset cast member, 33, wore a dazzling lavender dress in new photos shared online.

She left her followers in the dark about what the two are working on, but looked stunning in the outtakes.

Known for her flashy fashion, Quinn made a bold statement in the mini dress, which showed off her legs.

The number had a large, ruffled, off-the-shoulder sleeve that stretched across her chest.

It had ruffles all over the body and two strings of pearls embroidered vertically along the front.

The daring display was enhanced by a long and dramatic train that followed her.

In the group of images, Christine was joined by Christian as they perfected her pristine look in a bedroom.

It looked like she might be preparing for a photo shoot at home, as other snapshots showed her in an outdoor area in what looked like a private house.

The mum-of-one’s 3.2 million followers were treated to footage of her putting the finishing touches to her look while a makeup bag, hairbrush and pendant were visible on a white bed.

And in the background, Cowan stood in front of a closet full of colorful clothes.

Another scene from the carousel of shots showed the Netflix personality sitting on a wooden bench.

She had a large iced coffee nearby as she dazzled in her bright and beautiful dress.

Always the image of glamour, the How to Be a Boss B*tch author looked quintessentially gorgeous with a fully made up face.

She drew attention to her large, blue eyes with a shimmering cut-and-fold palette of eyeshadow.

Her cheeks were contoured and blushed, creating depth in her flawless face.

Perfectly shaped eyebrows framed her face while her sleek, long, blonde bob draped them as well.

She added fluttering lashes to her makeup look and finished with a glassy pink lipstick that she outlined in a darker shade.

Christine made time to shoot in a distinct yet equally dazzling look, wearing a bright green two-piece outfit in just one photo.

And in her Instagram Story, the Texas-born superstar showed herself relaxing on a terrace in a bikini.

She took the photo artistically, capturing a shadow of her hand holding sunglasses as she posed in a two-piece from Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear range.

Quinn tagged the designer and model while showing off her flat stomach, which had a belly button piercing.

It was recently confirmed that Selling Sunset’s designated “villain” would not be returning for the hit show’s next season.