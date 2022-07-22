Christine Quinn and Julia Fox have a blast in bold outfits as they step out for dinner in NYC

Selling Sunset villain Christine Quinn and Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox bonded over their love of fashion during a night out in New York City on Thursday.

The two stars, who both love outrageous outfits and being the center of attention, teamed up for an impromptu photoshoot for the paparazzi on the city’s doorstep.

Christine, 33, wore a ruffled yellow dress with cutouts while Julia, 32, bared her washboard abs in a bikini top.

The former Selling Sunset personality sported a leggy display in her off-the-shoulder dress.

It had an asymmetrical hemline because a piece of fabric was longer on one side and ran down her tanned leg.

The blonde bombshell pulled her luscious locks back into a low bun, leaving bits out in the front.

Quinn’s long bangs were styled in loose waves that framed her carefully made-up face.

As usual, she was ready for the camera in a clear foundation that accentuated her smooth and luminous complexion.

The real estate expert’s dark eyebrows were arched to perfection, and she accentuated her eyes with fluttering lashes.

Plus, she rocked a shimmery eyeshadow palette and a sleek eyeliner.

Her contoured cheeks glowed using a soft pink shade and she completed the look with a shimmery pink lip stain.

The fashionista enhanced the look with sparkling jewelry – a diamond necklace and stone-covered earrings.

The influencer coordinated expertly and carried a sparkling silver Balenciaga handbag.

The accessory paired nicely with her jewelry and she completed the look with metallic silver heels.

The footwear had a transparent panel on the front, showing Christine’s manicured toes.

Smooches: The two girlfriends shared an air kiss outside NYC’s Indochine restaurant

For her part, Fox caught the eye as she bared her midriff in ultra-low black pants.

The trendy pants had a matte leather texture with patchwork strips throughout.

They hugged her hips and plunged forward extremely low, exposing her ripped abdomen.

She also showed off her cleavage in an inverted thong triangle bikini top that teased bits of underbust.

Group Hang: Bethany Noak joined the ladies for the fancy dinner in the Big Apple

The mother-of-one wore her thick, shiny, light brown hair down and let it flow down her back in loose curls.

She carried a sporty black bag and laced her long pants with black pointed-toe shoes.

The Uncut Gems actress skipped earrings, flaunted a glossy black manicure and protected her eyes with shades of black.

The two media sirens looked like they were having a great time laughing together on their way to a restaurant.