Christine McVie stated her hopes of rejoining Fleetwood Mac nine year before she tragically died at the age of 79

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie revealed her hopes of rejoining the band before her tragic death after a “brief illness” at age 79 on Wednesday.

The late singer admitted in an unsurfaced 2013 interview that she left the rock group in 1998 with the intention of living a quiet life in the countryside with her dogs.

Fifteen years later, however, she was “restless, isolated, a little lonely,” according to her The protectorsaying, “If they asked me, I’d probably be very happy.”

Christine left the band in 1998 after nearly three decades, but rejoined in 2014 when a one-off gig at The O2 rekindled her love of performing.

She told the newspaper at the time: ‘It was great, like I had never been away. I climbed back on and there they were, the same old faces on stage.’

In 2017, she appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs and revealed that she had withdrawn from the world and developed agoraphobia after leaving the band and moving from California to Kent.

British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac formed in London in 1967 and have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups in history.

Despite their tumultuous history, they became one of the best-known rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s, consisting of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Mick Fleetwood and Stevie led tributes to ‘unique’ British rock star Christine, following her passing.

Christine wrote and sang on some of the band’s biggest hits, including Don’t Stop, Little Lies, Say You Love Me, You Make Loving Fun and Songbird.

Her brilliance and warm, soulful vocals helped transform the one-time blues band into one of the most successful rock groups of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide.

Many of her songs appeared on Rumours, their best-known 1977 work, which chronicled the group’s drug use and affairs and is regularly cited as one of rock’s greatest albums.

Christine Perfect was born in 1943 in the village of Bouth, Cumbria in the Lake District, and grew up near Birmingham. She attended art school and qualified as an art teacher – but instead became one of the few women involved in the British blues boom of the late 1960s, joining a band called Chicken Shack and also releasing a solo album. She married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie in 1968 and was an integral part of Fleetwood Mac by 1970.

When Americans Stevie and Lindsey Buckingham joined drummer Mick and the McVies in 1974, the band’s style changed, with Christine, Stevie and Lindsey all contributing songs together to their eponymous first album and to Rumours, which has sold more than 40 million worldwide. copies were sold.

More albums followed, including Tusk, Mirage and Tango in the Night. All three songwriters also released solo albums and in 1998 Miss McVie left Fleetwood Mac after her father’s death, but eventually returned to tour with her bandmates in 2014.

Christine’s family announced her passing yesterday, adding: ‘She passed away peacefully in hospital this morning after a short illness. She was with her family.’ We would like everyone to hold Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and respected musician who was universally loved.”

Her Fleetwood Mac bandmates said, “There are no words to describe our grief over the passing of Christine McVie.

Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement, though Fleetwood and Nicks later posted their own personal messages on social media.

“This is a day when my dear, sweet friend Christine McVie has gone on the run, leaving us earthbound humans to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘songbird’, to remind everyone that love is everywhere. around us is to reach out and touch in this precious life bestowed on us,” wrote Fleetwood.

“Part of my heart flew away today… I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie. Memories abound… they fly to me. Mick Fleetwood.”

Stevie said she hadn’t known Christine was ill until Saturday night and wanted to visit her in London.

“A few hours ago I was informed that my best friend in the entire world had passed away since the first day of 1975,” she wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I didn’t even know she was sick…until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to go to London, but we were told to wait. So since Saturday, one song has been swirling through my head, over and over again. I thought maybe I could sing it to her, so I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day… That’s all I can do now.”

Stevie then shared the handwritten lyrics to Haim’s song Hallelujah, adding, “See you on the other side my love. Do not forget about me. Always, Stevie.’