Christine McGuinness teases new project as she poses with film camera amid split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness teased that she’s working on a new project as she posed with a movie camera in a beaming new snap shared on her Instagram account on Thursday.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, 34, shared a positive caption saying she was “starting something new” and vowing to “trust the magic of the beginning.”

It comes amid her divorce from husband Paddy after 11 years of marriage after she reportedly found Instagram posts from the Top Gear host to a BBC presenter.

In her last photo, Christine looked happy and healthy as she donned jeans, a white T-shirt and a bright pink jacket paired with blue Nike sneakers.

Beside her was a huge black backpack, a film camera and a personalized white suitcase.

She wrote in the caption: And suddenly you know… It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of the beginning, along with a camera emoji.

Representatives of Christine have been contacted by MailOnline for more information.

The blonde beauty also took to her Instagram Story on Thursday as she traveled to London by train, shared a clip of the city at night and posed a selfie in her hotel.

She then shared a second shot from the camera on the car seat next to her — which may mean she’s filming a new documentary after the success of her autism documentary last year.

It comes after news of Christine’s divorce from husband Paddy after 11 years of marriage.

Paddy, 48, who made his name on the dating show Take Me Out, is said to have exchanged a series of messages with another woman in March, shortly before he and Christine decided to live separate lives.

While there’s no suggestion the messages went beyond friendship, informed sources said Christine was upset after finding them on his phone.

A friend said, “Paddy had been messaging the woman for a while. They were direct messages and were very friendly. It is unclear how they met, but they followed each other for a while.

“There have been several issues between him and Christine, but this was certainly one of the driving forces that made them assess their future as a married couple.”

Speaking to The Sun this month, Christine alluded to serious tensions in the marriage, adding: “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I’ll just say I didn’t cause this situation.

“You have to expect it when you’ve been together for so long. Everyone grows and changes, and we’ve grown as a family, which is great. That family bond will always be there no matter what.

“But I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I would have put up with in the past I probably wouldn’t put up with now — and the same for him.”

MailOnline made an exclusive announcement late last month that the couple had ended their marriage.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Paddy and Christine have given everything to their marriage over the years.

“Unfortunately, they have made the difficult decision to separate for the sake of their young family, who will continue to co-parent together.

“It has been no secret in their inner circle that it was a difficult few years for them as a couple, but they are still very supportive of each other and will continue to do so during their divorce.”

The couple announced on Instagram last month that they had decided to split up but would still be living together in their £2.1million Cheshire home for the sake of their children – twins Leo and Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Felicity. – all who have autism.

They shared a joint statement, writing: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.”

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children. We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.

“We hope that this will now put a stop to unwanted and unnecessary interference with our private lives.

“Although we work in public, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy wishes on this matter. We will not comment further.’