Christine McGuinness switches her wedding ring to her right hand following split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness put on a very leggy display as she enjoyed a walk in the Cheshire sun on Tuesday, following her recent divorce from husband Paddy.

The 34-year-old television personality continued to wear her wedding ring, albeit on her right hand, after announcing the end of her 11-year marriage last month.

Christine showed off her incredible figure as she completed the summer look with a pair of comfy white sneakers.

Shielding her eyes behind oversized shades, the stunner opted for a natural palette of makeup as her blonde locks fell in an open curl to her shoulders.

It comes just two days after Paddy, 49, celebrated his birthday with friends at chic London restaurant Ivy while also wearing his wedding ring.

Paddy wore the ring on the traditional left hand over a heart tattoo he had as a symbol of devotion to Christine, in happier times.

Christine previously spoke of his romantic artwork, saying, “My wonderful husband Paddy McGuinness lost his wedding ring…again…on our family vacation about two months ago.

“He still hasn’t replaced it, but today he’s forgiven for wearing a T-shirt with my picture on it. #Over12years #StillStrong #HeHasItTattooedAnyway!’

It comes after Paddy revealed he had given up the healthy birthday plans he should have had with his kids.

The shirtless host – who shares twins Leo and Penelope, nine- and six-year-old Felicity with Christine – made the confession on Instagram Friday in a bizarre shower video of himself amid drought in the UK.

Paddy then covered his dry body with shower gel without turning on the water, and began to reveal the beneficial family plans he had for his birthday celebrations.

‘I’m telling you, this sun is beautiful. Yes, it’s sweltering hot, but I’m enjoying it. This weekend, August 14, is my birthday.

“I thought I’d go out in the yard with the kids, fill the paddling pool, and bang the barbie, but obviously that’s all out the window now.

The couple broke up after Christine found Instagram messages between her husband and a female BBC presenter.

Paddy, who made his name on the dating show Take Me Out, is said to have exchanged a series of messages with another woman in March, shortly before he and Christine decided to separate.

While there’s no suggestion the messages went beyond friendship, informed sources said Christine was upset after finding them on his phone.

A friend said, “Paddy had been messaging the woman for a while. They were direct messages and were very friendly. It is unclear how they met, but they followed each other for a while.

“There have been several issues between him and Christine, but this was certainly one of the driving forces that made them assess their future as a married couple.”

Speaking to The Sun this month, Christine alluded to serious tensions in the marriage, adding: “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I’ll just say I didn’t cause this situation.

“You have to expect it when you’ve been together for so long. Everyone grows and changes, and we’ve grown as a family, which is great. That family bond will always be there no matter what.

“But I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I suppose what I would have put up with in the past I probably wouldn’t put up with now — and the same for him.”

MailOnline exclusively announced at the end of last month that the couple had ended their marriage.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Paddy and Christine have given everything to their marriage over the years. Sadly, they have made the difficult decision to part ways for the sake of their young family, who will continue to co-parent together.

“It has been no secret in their inner circle that it was a difficult few years for them as a couple, but they are still very supportive of each other and will continue to do so during their divorce.”

The couple then announced on Instagram that they had decided to split up but would still be living together in their £2.1 million Cheshire home for the sake of their children – twins Leo and Penelope, nine, and six-year-old Felicity – all of whom have autism.

They shared a joint statement, writing: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.”

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children. We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.

“We hope that this will now put a stop to unwanted and unnecessary interference with our private lives.

“Although we operate in public, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy wishes on this matter. We will not comment further.’