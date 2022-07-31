Christine McGuinness steps out minus her wedding ring to watch England’s Lionesses triumph

Christine McGuinness was in good spirits when she defeated the England national football team against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

The former model, 34, showed a busty display in a low-cut white halter top that she paired with ripped-detailed blue jeans as she stepped out after her split from husband Paddy McGuinness.

Sporty Spice Mel C joined Christine at the event, with the pop star, 48, donning one of her signature tracksuits to watch the match, while catching a glimpse of her toned abs in a white crop top.

Winners! Christine McGuinness and Mel C were in good spirits when they defeated the England national football team against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Spice Girl Mel wore a royal blue Adidas tracksuit with white stripes down the side of the jacket and pants.

She carried a black bag over her shoulder and tapped a victory sign with her hand as she arrived for the match.

Christine shared some inspiring words while sharing a photo of herself posing at Wembley on Instagram ahead of the match, writing: ‘Things I love to see: women supporting women, going against the grain, doing what they love, believe in themselves, fight for equality.

Looks good: The former model, 34, sported a busty display in a low-cut white halter top that she paired with blue jeans with ripped detail

Strike a pose: Christine smiled as she posed in the stadium after her divorce from husband Paddy McGuinness

Proud: Christine shared some inspiring words when she posted her photo of Wembley on Instagram

‘And our country is crawling behind them and shouting, ‘Yes girls.’

“COME ON ENGLAND” @leeuwinnen.’

She was seen smiling when she arrived for the game, carrying a pink coat and white handbag.

Getting out: Christing was seen smiling as she arrived for the match, carrying a pink jacket and white handbag

Fashion focus: She wore a pair of comfy pink and white Nike sneakers to match and opted for a glamorous makeup palette to highlight her beautiful features

Out and about: Christine looked relaxed when she walked into the stadium on Sunday

She wore a pair of comfy pink and white Nike sneakers to match and opted for a glamorous makeup palette to highlight her beautiful features.

Tens of thousands of fans had gathered around Wembley Stadium hours before the Women’s European Championship final as the country prepared for tonight.

The Lionesses of England were the pride of Britain tonight after Chloe Kelly shot them into the history books after beating Germany 2-1 in the 2022 European Championship final.

It had been a tense 90 minutes of flying tackles and yellow cards that punctuated a very energetic game, watched by Prince William in the crowd.

Supporters flocked to cheer on the Lionesses by flying the flags of England, painting their faces red and white and donning Team Shirts to cheer on the players as they prepared for Germany at 5pm.

Excitement could be seen in the sea of ​​England shirts and flags, blowing horns and clappers.

Top of the world: Chloe Kelly waves her jersey around her head after scoring the crucial winning goal with minutes left

Pride of Britain: Lioness Chloe Kelly celebrates with team-mate Jill Scott after the important goal in extra time

Pure joy for England when they realize that the third goal has catapulted them into the history books against the German team

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, applaud ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany

Many of those attending live and in pubs and bars and live screens across the country were in family groups made up of young women and girls.

The women’s team qualified for their first European Championship final since 2009 when they defeated Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening.

England, which had never won the tournament before, played their first and last final at home in 1984.

Fans in Trafalgar Square scream with joy as Toone’s goal goes in and England finally take the lead in the huge football match

Supporters react to England’s opening goal shown on the big screen as they watch the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final football match played at Wembley Stadium between England and Germany, in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square

England expected: Lionesses pose for their team photo before kick-off, focus etched on some of their faces

At the time, some players’ spouses were unable to join the crowd of 2,500 on the Kenilworth Road site in Luton Town, as they could not afford the transport.

The game only had 35-minute halves instead of 45, and a smaller ball was used than that used by men.

It comes after Christine stepped out amid her divorce from husband Paddy.

The couple have been living “separated for months” and their wedding anniversary in June was a non-event, without posting about the occasion on social media.

They confirmed their divorce via Instagram earlier this month, but revealed that they will continue to live together because of their three children with autism.

Christine and Paddy share twins Penelope, and Leo, eight, and Felicity, six, all of whom have been diagnosed with developmental disabilities — and they insist that their upbringing remains a top priority.

They shared a joint statement, writing: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.”

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children. We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.

“We hope that this will now put a stop to unwanted and unnecessary interference with our private lives.

“Although we work in public, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy wishes on this matter. We will not comment further.’

A source told MailOnline: ‘Paddy and Christine have given everything to their marriage over the years.

“Unfortunately, they have made the difficult decision to separate for the sake of their young family, who will continue to co-parent together.

“It has been no secret in their inner circle that it was a difficult few years for them as a couple, but they are still very supportive of each other and will continue to do so during their divorce.”