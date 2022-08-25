Christine McGuinness shows off her incredible figure in tight sportswear for ‘gym therapy’

Christine McGuinness showed off her incredibly toned figure as she documented her grueling “gym therapy” for her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The mum of three, 34, showed off her impressive abs in a skimpy black crop top and matching shorts as she worked up a sweat at the gym.

Christine shared a montage of her training session, admitting she’s feeling “so much better” after some exercise, amid a rough time for the star following her divorce from husband Paddy.

Christine showed off her toned abs in tight black gym clothes as she headed to her home gym for training.

The star posted a montage of the various exercises she completed, including squats and weightlifting.

Christine captioned the video on her grid: ‘It’s been a while. Today I needed some gym therapy, got a good 45 minutes and I feel so much better!’

She then shared a photo of her workout in her Stories, writing, “It’s been a while, but I need this today. Once the kids go back to school, I can get myself back into a good routine.

‘Shout out to all parents and carers who combine work, children and life well.. you are doing a great job. #BackToSchool is almost here!’

It comes after Christine shared a candid post describing “what had made her smile so far” that month.

The model also shared photos of her beloved children and a motivational sign that caught her attention that read, “You’ll always feel a little lost before you find yourself again.”

She captioned the snaps: ‘Here’s some August for you, I missed you!’.

The long post continued: ‘Things that made me laugh: extra time with my babies, getting my hair cut, I love it, filmed something special, watched a beautiful sunset.

‘Discovered I’m terrible at darts but had a great laugh! I got a cute note from my friend, a bird was watching the sky over the Thames with me, was tagged in lots of pictures of my book abroad’.

It follows reports that Paddy missed his children’s birthday to film Celebrity Bake Off amid his divorce from Christine after 11 years of marriage.

The TV personality traveled from his Cheshire home to Essex to appear on the show, leaving behind his former wife to host Leo and Penelope’s 9th birthday party.

A source told The sun: He missed the twins’ birthday, but Christine made sure they had a day to remember.”

Lovingly, the model also shared snaps of her beloved children as they enjoyed quality time together on a farm

They told the publication that Paddy, who also shares daughter Felicity, six, with his wife, kept his personal issues a secret from his fellow celebrities on the show.

He and Christine had already broken up and lived separate lives, but no one on set was the wiser.

Christine and her children have been diagnosed with autism and last December the BBC aired a documentary featuring the McGuinness clan called Our Family and Autism, Paddy and Christine.

Honest: Christine was diagnosed with autism along with her children, and last December the BBC aired a documentary featuring the McGuinness clan called Our Family and Autism, Paddy and Christine (pictured in the show)

During the show, the couple spoke to autistic children about their experiences and consulted with development experts about their offspring.

She also dispelled the dangerous myths surrounding links to autism and vaccines with leading scientists, before the show followed Christine on her own journey to discover that she too is autistic.

While Christine swapped hers with her right hand, Paddy chose to keep wearing his on the traditional left, over a heart tattoo he had as a symbol of devotion to Christine, during happier times.

Family: The former have vowed to co-parent their three children amicably

The couple broke up after Christine found Instagram messages between her husband and a female BBC presenter.

Paddy, who made his name on the dating show Take Me Out, is said to have exchanged a series of messages with another woman in March, shortly before he and Christine decided to separate.

While there’s no suggestion the messages went beyond friendship, informed sources said Christine was upset after finding them on his phone.