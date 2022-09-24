Christine McGuinness shows off her incredible figure in a TINY blue bikini in Santorini

Christine McGuinness looked incredible on Saturday as she enjoyed a sun-filled vacation in Santorini after splitting from husband Paddy.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star, 34, showed off her peachy bum in a tiny blue bikini in a slew of sizzling Instagram snaps.

The beauty then donned a mesh khaki green dress, paired with a pair of sandals as she posed in front of the beautiful scenery.

Christine opted for a natural makeup look under stylish sunglasses, while her golden locks were styled straight.

Next to the images, the model wrote: ’69 hours in Santorini. Siestas and sunsets is just what I needed.

Then she wrote down a list of how she feels after her trip: “Calm down. Equipped. Happy. Healthy. Blessed.’

Gal’s Journey: Christine was joined by friends Chelcee Grimes, Stacey McMahon and Caroline Chung

MailOnline revealed earlier this year exclusively that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine, 34, after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a life apart” for months.

Paddy has been hit by claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and had the Take Me Out host deny that he had secretly flirted with a second star behind Christine’s back.

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

It’s over: MailOnline revealed earlier this year exclusively that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine, 34, after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living separate lives” for months (pictured in 2018)

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws the line under more unwanted interference with our private lives.”