Christine McGuinness shares pregnancy throwback snap as she wishes daughter, Felicity happy birthday

Christine McGuinness posted a heartwarming montage of sweet moments to celebrate her daughter Felicity’s sixth birthday.

The 34-year-old model shared a reel on her Instagram page on Sunday to toast her youngest child’s special day.

The mum of three has posted some of her most touching memories from the past six years, including a throwback clip of her pregnant belly for Felicity’s birth.

Blooming bump! Christine McGuinness posted a heartwarming montage of sweet moments to celebrate her daughter Felicity’s sixth birthday, including a pregnancy look back

Christine showed off her incredible figure in the footage as she danced in a bikini.

The reel also captured moments from her daughter’s big day on Friday, with a tasty birthday cake loaded with frosting and cupcakes.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star was seen lifting Felicity in her arms and swinging around the grounds of their Cheshire mansion.

Christine also splashed on a bouncy castle for the youngster, while Felicity lived her best life riding a pony wheeled horse through their opulent home.

Sweet: The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star was seen lifting Felicity in her arms and swinging around the grounds of their Cheshire mansion

Notably, there was no sign of Christine’s estranged husband Paddy from the clip.

The couple announced their separation in July after 11 years of marriage, but it is clear that they will continue to live in the same house together.

An emotional Christine wrote for her birthday roll report: ‘My little girl Felicity turned 6 on Friday.

‘From her first days in intensive care to now her life without a care in the world!

Blowing out candles: Felicity was treated to a tasty birthday cake as she marked her big day

‘She’s my free spirit Felicity. She inspired me with her strength, kindness and comic ways.. I have a powerful little lady

“I love you forever my baby.”

Christine got into the wedding mood last week when she tried on a selection of gorgeous white dresses in a clip shared on her Instagram.

Intriguing fans further, the influencer also wrote “save the date” before confusing her followers by noting the nonexistent date of “February 30.”

Happy Birthday! The reel also captured moments from her daughter’s big day on Friday, with a tasty birthday cake loaded with frosting and cupcakes.

The clip saw the mum of three arrive at The Wedding Club’s bridal shop in London for a ‘fit’ in a chic brown midi dress and cropped denim jacket.

The Games star then undressed and went on to try on some beautiful wedding dresses.

Christine looked impeccable as she selected a number of styles, including a sexy low-cut off-the-shoulder style with a ruffled bodice.

She also wowed in a glittering princess-style ball gown, with Christine making a fun turn for the camera in the gown while she joked about getting married.

Fun in the sun: Notably, there was no sign of Christine’s estranged husband Paddy from the clip

Dizzy: Felicity lived her best life riding a pony wheeled horse through their lavish home

Her post received a plethora of comments from her fans who commented on how incredible she looked in all of her dresses.

However, some of her admirers were also stunned and amused by Christine writing a date that clearly doesn’t exist, with the blond beauty apparently laughing with her fans.

It’s not clear if Christine was just trying on dresses for fun or if she was teasing a new modeling job or even a secret TV project.

As for the latter, Christine has recently sparked speculation that she’s about to get her own reality show following the split from her husband Paddy.

Here comes the bride: Christine got into the wedding mood on Saturday when she tried on a selection of gorgeous white dresses in a clip shared on her Instagram

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star took part in an Instagram Q&A session with fans as the potential for a solo TV show was highlighted.

A follower asked Christine, “Would you ever do your own TV show like Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers?”

Rather than reply, former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine simply lipped his sealed emoji – suggesting it’s already underway.

She added even more fuel to the rumors when another fan asked when they would see her on TV next.

Mystery: Intriguing fans further, Christine also wrote ‘save the date’ before confusing her followers by noting the nonexistent date of ‘February 30’

Christine wrote: ‘Later this year.’

MailOnline exclusively revealed earlier this year that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a life apart” for months.

Paddy was hit with claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and the Take Me Out host had to deny that he had secretly flirted with a second star behind Christine’s back.

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

“We made the difficult decision to split up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws a line under more unwanted interference with our private lives.”