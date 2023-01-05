Christine McGuinness says her kids’ first day of school ‘didn’t go well’

Christine McGuinness said her kids’ first day of school “didn’t go well” when she shared an update with her fans on Thursday.

The TV personality, 34, shares twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and daughter Felicity, five, with estranged husband Paddy, all three children have autism.

Christine took to her Instagram story to say she “had a nightmare” as she wrapped up a photoshoot and headed for the school run.

Oh no! Christine McGuinness, 34, said her children’s first day of school ‘didn’t go well’ as she shared an update with her fans on Thursday

Turning to her followers, she began, “I’m having a nightmare, which is exactly how my day goes, well, my whole life, really.

“Today was the children’s first day of school. It didn’t go well, we got two out of three at school.

“December is always the hardest month for us, it always throws them off like young teens now and it took them a while to get used to it again.”

Family: The TV personality shares twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and daughter Felicity, five, with estranged husband Paddy, all three children have autism

She continued: “It will probably take a few weeks for them all to be nice and happy and comfortable and get them back into school life…

“Well, it hasn’t been the easiest of times right now, but we’re going! And now I have to do the school run.’

Christine and Paddy confirmed their divorce in July, just hours after sharing photos from a last minute family holiday to Center Parcs.

Bad day: Christine took to her Instagram story to say she ‘had a nightmare’ as she wrapped up a photoshoot and headed for the school run

Earlier this month, the beauty was spotted kissing Chelcee Grimes on a cozy jaunt to Winter Wonderland.

Television personality Christine befriended songwriter Chelcee after they both took part in ITV’s The Games this summer.

Claimed to be ‘inseparable’, the pair recently headed to the Greek island of Crete for a joint holiday.

It comes after Christine revealed that her three children will eat chicken nuggets and chips instead of a traditional roast on Christmas Day.

Done: Christine and Paddy confirmed their divorce in July , just hours after sharing photos from a last minute family holiday to Center Parcs

Christine has shared a rare insight into festivities in a new interview, explaining how she’d like to keep a normal routine for her kids at Christmas as they have autism.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star wants to stick with what they know for their Christmas dinner instead of a traditional turkey, as kids with autism can have extremely limited food choices and an aversion to trying anything new.

“I don’t think they should fit into tradition or what everyone has. I think your Christmas dinner should be whatever you want it to be and I want them to enjoy it,” she said OKAY! Magazine.

“If they want chicken nuggets and fries, I’ll give them that.”