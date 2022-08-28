Christine McGuinness reassures fans she’s not naked from the waist down in social media clip 

<!–

Christine McGuinness appeared to be naked in her recent Instagram video on Saturday, but was quick to reassure fans that she was wearing bikini bottoms under her yellow t-shirt.

The mother of three, 34, couldn’t stop laughing as she tried to retrieve a sticky ball from a ledge high off the ceiling in her Cheshire home.

At first glance, it looked like the TV personality wasn’t wearing anything from the waist down while standing on her couch.

Alongside the clip she posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Got it! I just wear a bikini under the top!’

Her children were in a playful mood shortly after the ball landed on the ceiling across the room as Christine said: ‘How am I supposed to get that? There’s no couch underneath.’

Earlier in the day, she was sunbathing wearing the bikini and participating in a Q&A on social media.

Christine was asked if she would ever do her own reality TV show like Ferne McCann and Billie Faires and teased that she might have something in the works when she replied with the eye emoji and a zipped mouth face.

It follows reports that Paddy missed his children’s birthday to film Celebrity Bake Off amid his divorce from Christine after 11 years of marriage.

The TV personality traveled from his Cheshire home to Essex to appear on the show, leaving behind his former wife to host Leo and Penelope’s 9th birthday party.

A source told The sun: He missed the twins’ birthday, but Christine made sure they had a day to remember.”

They told the publication that Paddy, who also shares daughter Felicity, six, with his wife, kept his personal issues a secret from his fellow celebrities on the show.

He and Christine had already broken up and lived separate lives, but no one on set was the wiser.

Christine and her children have been diagnosed with autism and last December the BBC aired a documentary featuring the McGuinness clan called Our Family and Autism, Paddy and Christine.

During the show, the couple spoke to autistic children about their experiences and consulted with development experts about their offspring.

She also dispelled the dangerous myths surrounding links to autism and vaccines with leading scientists, before the show followed Christine on her own journey to discover that she too is autistic.

While Christine swapped hers with her right hand, Paddy chose to keep wearing his on the traditional left, over a heart tattoo he had as a symbol of devotion to Christine, during happier times.

The couple broke up after Christine found Instagram messages between her husband and a female BBC presenter.

Paddy, who made his name on the dating show Take Me Out, is said to have exchanged a series of messages with another woman in March, shortly before he and Christine decided to separate.

While there’s no suggestion the messages went beyond friendship, informed sources said Christine was upset after finding them on his phone.