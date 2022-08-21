Christine McGuinness puts on a very leggy display in skimpy denim following split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness put on a very leggy display when she shared snaps to her Instagram on Sunday following her recent split with husband Paddy.

The stunner, 34, looked stunning in skimpy jeans that she paired with a plain white cardigan as she shared “what made her laugh” this month.

In the photo, Christine opted for a simple makeup palette as she let her blonde locks fall in a soft curl to her shoulders.

‘This is what makes me laugh’: Christine McGuinness put on a very leggy show in skimpy jeans while looking positive after divorce from husband Paddy

The mother of three later went to a bar where she turned her hand to darts. And despite failing to get bored, she roared with laughter as she seemingly embraced her new single life.

The model also shared photos of her beloved children and a motivational sign that caught her attention that read, “You’ll always feel a little lost before you find yourself again.”

In another image, Christine received a card from a friend who seemingly offered her support during her recent breakup.

Night out: The mum of three later went to a bar where she turned her hand to play darts

LOL: And despite failing to get the boredom, she roared with laughter as she seemingly embraced her new single life

She captioned the snaps: ‘Here’s some August for you, I missed you!’.

The long post continued: ‘Things that made me laugh: extra time with my babies, getting my hair cut, I love it, filmed something special, watched a beautiful sunset.

‘Discovered I’m terrible at darts but had a great laugh! I got a cute note from my friend, a bird was watching the sky over the Thames with me, was tagged in lots of pictures of my book abroad’.

Lovingly: The model also shared snaps of her beloved children as they enjoyed quality time together

Selfie: The model also shared a selfie showing off her toned midriff in front of a full-length mirror

On Saturday, Paddy shared a photo from a camper on his Instagram Stories.

The presenter, 49, was wearing a pair of black track pants and white leather sneakers as he set his feet up on a bench from inside the vehicle, which was not being driven.

He did not specify whether he is living in the mobile home amid his marital troubles, or whether he will be staying there during the filming of Top Gear.

Miss you: In another image, Christine received a card from a friend who seemingly offered her support during her recent breakup

Food for thought: She shared a motivational sign that caught her attention that read, “You’ll always feel a little lost before you find yourself again”

Difficult month: She captioned the snaps: ‘Here’s some August for you, I missed you!’

It follows reports that Paddy missed his children’s birthday to film Celebrity Bake Off amid his divorce from Christine after 11 years of marriage.

The TV personality traveled from his home in Cheshire to Essex to appear on the show, leaving behind his former wife to host Leo and Penelope’s 9th birthday party.

A source told The sun: He missed the twins’ birthday, but Christine made sure they had a day to remember.”

New house? On Saturday, Paddy shared a photo from a camper on his Instagram Stories

The children enjoyed a party in their backyard with a group of friends.

They told the publication that Paddy, who also shares daughter Felicity, six, with his wife, kept his personal issues a secret from his fellow celebrities on the show.

He and Christine had already broken up and lived separate lives, but no one on set was the wiser.

Oh dear: He hasn’t specified whether he’s living in the mobile home amid his marital strife, or whether he’ll be staying there while filming Top Gear (pictured with Christine)

“Paddy was still his usual cheerful self, despite what was happening in his personal life.”

MailOnline contacted Paddy’s representatives at the time for comment.

Christine and her children have been diagnosed with autism and last December the BBC aired a documentary featuring the McGuinness clan called Our Family and Autism, Paddy and Christine.

During the show, the couple spoke to autistic children about their experiences and consulted with development experts about their offspring.

She also dispelled the dangerous myths surrounding links to autism and vaccines with leading scientists, before the show followed Christine on her own journey to discover that she too is autistic.

No show? It follows reports that Paddy missed his children’s birthday to film Celebrity Bake Off amid his divorce from Christine after 11 years of marriage

The couple were spotted wearing their wedding rings last week after they split.

While Christine swapped hers with her right hand, Paddy chose to keep wearing his on the traditional left, over a heart tattoo he had as a symbol of devotion to Christine, during happier times.

Christine previously spoke of his romantic artwork, saying, “My wonderful husband Paddy McGuinness lost his wedding ring…again…on our family vacation about two months ago.

Honest: Christine was diagnosed with autism along with her children, and last December the BBC aired a documentary featuring the McGuinness clan called Our Family and Autism, Paddy and Christine (pictured in the show)

“He still hasn’t replaced it, but today he’s forgiven for wearing a T-shirt with my picture on it. #Over12years #StillStrong #HeHasItTattooedAnyway!’

The couple broke up after Christine found Instagram messages between her husband and a female BBC presenter.

Paddy, who made his name on the dating show Take Me Out, is said to have exchanged a series of messages with another woman in March, shortly before he and Christine decided to separate.

While there’s no suggestion the messages went beyond friendship, informed sources said Christine was upset after finding them on his phone.

Family: The former have vowed to co-parent their three children amicably

A friend said, “Paddy had been messaging the woman for a while. They were direct messages and were very friendly. It is unclear how they met, but they followed each other for a while.

“There have been several issues between him and Christine, but this was certainly one of the driving forces that made them assess their future as a married couple.

Speaking to The Sun this month, Christine alluded to serious tensions in the marriage, adding: “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I’ll just say I didn’t cause this situation.

“You have to expect it when you’ve been together for so long. Everyone grows and changes, and we’ve grown as a family, which is great. That family bond will always be there no matter what.

“But I was a teenager when I met him and I’m a 34-year-old woman now, so I think what I would have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now — and the same for him.”