Christine McGuinness looks effortlessly chic in a cropped sweatshirt and flares

Christine McGuinness looked effortlessly stylish in a relaxed ensemble as she stepped out in Cheshire on Thursday.

The TV personality, 34, smiled as she walked out wearing a cropped cream sweatshirt that she paired with nude flared trousers and a white Prada handbag.

She appeared in jovial spirits on her latest outing, which comes two months after announcing her divorce from husband Paddy.

The mother of three kept a low profile with sunglasses and wore a baseball cap with an ‘A’ on the front.

The outing comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed earlier this year that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a separate life” for months.

Paddy has been hit by claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and had the Take Me Out host deny that he had secretly flirted with a second star behind Christine’s back.

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

“We made the difficult decision to split up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws a line under more unwanted interference with our private lives.”