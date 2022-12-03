Christine McGuinness is seen kissing close friend Chelcee Grimes

Christine McGuinness was spotted kissing her good friend Chelcee Grimes as they enjoyed a fun night at Winter Wonderland earlier this week.

The model, 34, – who split from husband Paddy McGuinness this summer – was spotted in close embrace with the singer, 30, in photos obtained by The sun.

It follows recent reports that the pair are ‘inseparable’ after flying abroad for a secret getaway to Crete. The pair became friends over the summer when they took part in the ITV series The Games together.

The friends headed to London’s Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland on Thursday night, where they posed together in glowing snaps they uploaded to their Instagrams after winning hugs.

They each enjoyed a beer in the Bavarian bar and seemed in their element as they chatted.

A source she saw at the event told the publication of the kiss, “It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat outside on a couch enjoying live music.

Christine and Chelcee both smiled as they walked away holding hands. It was a busy night and all the festival tents were packed to the brim with people.

“But they didn’t seem to care and looked like they were in their own little bubble. It was cute.”

Representatives for both have been contacted by MailOnline for further comment.

The pair became friends earlier this year after competing in the ITV series The Games, and have been reported to be ‘inseparable’ having recently flown abroad for a secret getaway to Crete.

Chelcee has also been a huge support to mother-of-three Christine following her split from husband Paddy earlier this year.

Both Christine and Chelcee had shared sexy Instagram snaps from their sunny vacation, but didn’t post any photos of each other or each other.

They both captioned their post: “When business meets pleasure.”

That’s what a source said at the timeChristine and Chelcee hit it off right away and they love spending time together.

‘They have just enjoyed a sun-drenched holiday together, but they also hang out at home a lot.

“Chelcee visits Christine’s house regularly when their schedules allow and she’s been such a support to her.”

MailOnline then contacted representatives for Christine and Chelcee.

In September, Chelcee and Christine also enjoyed a whirlwind trip to Santorini and the pair also traveled to Croatia in the summer for a girls’ getaway.

Christine and Paddy have continued to co-parent their three children – all of whom have been diagnosed with autism – amicably and are believed to remain in the same house after announcing their separation in July.

Despite this, Christine admitted earlier this month that she was anxious at the prospect of spending time with Paddy at the National Television Awards.

However, Paddy, 49, took to Instagram to show how he spent his night after deciding to skip the awards despite being nominated for Best Authored Documentary.

He shared a photo of his takeaway and wrote: ‘Sometimes just a chippy tea will do! Before and after. Chips, pudding, green peas and gravy.’

A source told MailOnline: ‘Paddy stayed home to look after the kids so Christine could attend the event.’

A day earlier, Christine took to Instagram and explained that she is very nervous about attending the NTAs following her divorce from Paddy.

A nervous Christine said, “I’m going to the NTAs tomorrow. I’ve been nominated for the documentary me and Patrick made with our kids and I’m really nervous. I’m kind of nervous just because of everything.

“It’s not the best situation, but you know I didn’t do anything wrong and I know what a big difference the documentary made and I know how hard the whole team worked on it.

“So I’m going to try and keep my head up and just enjoy the night.”

MailOnline exclusively revealed earlier this year that Paddy had split from Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living separate lives” for months.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We had no intention of sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our lives and personal lives, we feel we have no other choice. have to provide clarification.

“A while ago we made the difficult decision to separate, but our main focus as always is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our family home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws a line under other unwanted intrusions into our private lives.”