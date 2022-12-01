Christine McGuinness hits back at fan concerns she’s lost ‘too much weight’

Christine McGuinness has maintained she’s “not trying to lose weight” amid fan concerns that she looks too skinny in recent photos.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 34, who has battled anorexia in the past and revealed she suffered from self-esteem issues for years, had posted photos of herself enjoying a night out ahead of the opening of Italian restaurant Lucarelli in the London department store Harvey Nichols on Wednesday.

However, as throngs of fans wrote private messages to the star expressing concern about her weight loss, Christine assured them she is “healthy and happy” amid a “difficult few months” following her divorce from Paddy McGuinness.

Having her say: Christine McGuinness has insisted she’s ‘not trying to lose weight’ amid fans’ concerns that she looks too skinny in recent photos

Alongside a screengrab of the many responses she received, she wrote, “Just a small fraction of the messages I received yesterday.

“It’s no secret that the past few months have been difficult, but rest assured I’m healthy and happy. I’m not trying to lose weight, I don’t want to lose weight.”

She concluded, “I’m doing my best.”

Trouble: Christine assured fans she is ‘healthy and happy’ amid a ‘difficult few months’ following her split from Paddy McGuinness (pictured together in 2021)

Among the concerned messages she had, one wrote, “Lost too much weight.”

Another added, “You look great, but lose a little too much weight.”

Another concerned follower commented, “Too skinny Christine, please take care of yourself my dear.”

And a fourth added, “You look beautiful, but please don’t lose weight again.” Be happy with who you are.’

Glam: The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 34, had photos posted on Wednesday of herself enjoying a night out ahead of the opening of Italian restaurant Lucarelli at Harvey Nichols department store in London

It’s no secret that the past few months have been difficult, but rest assured I’m healthy and happy. I’m not trying to lose weight, I don’t want to lose weight’

Christine split from husband Top Gear presenter Paddy in July after eleven years of marriage.

In a joint statement at the time, Christine and Paddy said they aspired to be the “best parents they could be.”

The couple share twins Penelope and Leo, eight, and Felicity, six, all of whom have been diagnosed with autism – and they insist their parenting remains a top priority.

Christine has said in the past that she was told to lose weight as a model when she was a size six and had years of anorexia.

About: Christine split from husband Top Gear presenter Paddy in July after eleven years of marriage

In February, Christine spoke out after worrying details emerged about her extreme diet during the height of her 10-year eating disorder.

Comments from the model revealed that she lived on just 300 calories a week during her anorexia, while living as a dancer in Paris.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, the mother of three, who was diagnosed with autism last year, urged others not to copy her dangerous behavior and admitted that to this day her autism is “a major role in her eating habits.

The TV personality has previously said that she knew she had anorexia at age eight and was diagnosed at age 14. She began her recovery when she met current husband Paddy at the age of 19 and started considering having children.

Troubled: Christine has said in the past that she was told to lose weight as a model when she was a size six and had years of anorexia (pictured on Wednesday)

In her late teens, Christine worked as a dancer and model in Paris, living in a hostel with other girls after moving out of her home in Merseyside to launch her career.

She has said that during this time she only ate a 90-calorie Cup-A-Soup every other day, which equates to less than 300 calories per week — dangerously below the 2,000 recommended for women per day.

Anorexia: ‘The mysterious disease’ Beat’s Director of External Affairs, Tom Quinn, explained to MailOnline about the psychological consequences of eating disorders: “Eating disorders are very secretive diseases, and unfortunately Christine’s story shows how easy it is for symptoms to worsen if left unchecked,” noted Qunn. “People with eating disorders don’t always realize they are sick and may view their behavior as completely normal, making it more difficult for them to seek help. ‘We would like to urge anyone who recognizes the same pattern in themselves or a loved one to go to their GP as soon as possible. ‘Eating disorders are serious, but full recovery is possible and you have the best chance of recovery with specialist help.’

The model explained about her time in Paris: “The only thing that got a little out of hand was my eating disorder. No one was watching me, so I barely ate.

“I danced and burned a lot of calories, and I never took a dinner break. It was easy for me to get away with not eating because no one was watching me.

“I had a Cup-a-Soup every other day, which had 90 calories, and that was it. Nothing else, bar lots of water.

Speaking to MailOnline, the model has urged “don’t copy me,” explaining that she’s “100 percent not recommending this to anyone and I definitely wouldn’t do this right now.”

She added that she was young and preoccupied with her job as a dancer, so often “forgot to eat.”

Christine lived in Paris in her late teens and made a living dancing in nightclubs. On a weekend trip home to Liverpool, aged 21 for a modeling job, she met husband Paddy, then 34 and 15 years her senior.

Christine has previously credited her now ex-husband for helping her recovery, explaining: ‘Patrick used to feed me in little drops and dregs so I didn’t even notice. It was in such a soft way. Instead of confronting me with a piled up plate, he said, “Oh, try this.”

The reality star shares three children with the star. She has said it was her desire to be a mother that fueled her desire to overcome her anorexia.

“When I went to see a doctor, the reason I wasn’t ovulating or menstruating was due to an eating disorder.

“It got me better, but it took four years to settle,” she said.