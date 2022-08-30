Christine McGuinness hints that she will get a reality show after acrimonious split from Paddy

<!–

Real Housewives star Christine McGuinness has sparked speculation that she is about to get her own reality show following the split from husband Paddy.

The reality star took part in an Instagram Q&A session with fans as the potential for a solo TV show was brought up.

A follower asked Christine, “Would you ever do your own TV show like Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers?”

Rather than reply, former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine simply lipped his sealed emoji – suggesting it’s already underway.

She added even more fuel to the rumors when another fan asked when they would see her on TV next.

Christine wrote: ‘Later this year.’

MailOnline revealed earlier this year exclusively that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine, 34, after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a life apart” for months.

Paddy has been hit by claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and had the Take Me Out host deny that he had secretly flirted with a second star behind Christine’s back.

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always remain a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws the line under more unwanted interference with our private lives.”