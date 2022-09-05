Christine McGuinness flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy black bikini at the beach

Christine McGuinness turned up the heat with her latest TikTok video during a sunny day at the beach, which she shared on Sunday.

The model, 34, flaunted her stunning figure in a skimpy black bikini as she posed a storm for the camera during the ‘solo’ day out.

It comes after she tried on wedding dresses and joked about getting married after her divorce from husband Paddy in a bizarre Instagram post.

Christine frames her face with oversized sunglasses and makes a heart shape with her hands. Christine layered the video with Jubel van Klingande.

In her caption, she wrote, “Solo sunsets are a healer, forever dreamer, sunset fighter and a great believer ❤️ #sunsetlover.”

Christine got into the wedding mood on Saturday when she tried on a selection of gorgeous white dresses in a clip shared on her Instagram.

Intriguing fans further, the influencer also wrote “save the date” before confusing her followers by noting the nonexistent date of “February 30.”

The clip saw the mum of three arrive at The Wedding Club’s bridal shop in London for a ‘fit’ in a chic brown midi dress and cropped denim jacket.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star then changed outfits and tried on some gorgeous wedding dresses.

Christine looked impeccable as she selected a number of styles, including a sexy low-cut off-the-shoulder style with a ruffled bodice.

She also wowed in a glittering princess-style ball gown, with Christine making a fun turn for the camera in the gown while she joked about getting married.

Her post received a plethora of comments from her fans who commented on how incredible she looked in all of her dresses.

However, some of her admirers were also stunned and amused by Christine writing a date that clearly doesn’t exist, with the blond beauty apparently laughing with her fans.

It’s not clear if Christine was just trying on dresses for fun or if she was teasing a new modeling job or even a secret TV project.

As for the latter, Christine has recently sparked speculation that she’s about to get her own reality show following the split from her husband Paddy.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star took part in an Instagram Q&A session with fans as the potential for a solo TV show was highlighted.

A follower asked Christine, “Would you ever do your own TV show like Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers?”

Rather than reply, former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine simply lipped his sealed emoji – suggesting it’s already underway.

She added even more fuel to the rumors when another fan asked when they would see her on TV next.

Christine wrote: ‘Later this year.’

MailOnline revealed earlier this year exclusively that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a life apart” for months.

Paddy was hit with claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and the Take Me Out host had to deny that he had secretly flirted with a second star behind Christine’s back.

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws a line under more unwanted interference with our private lives.”