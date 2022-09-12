Christine McGuinness flashes her midriff in a crop top and leggings as she runs errands in Cheshire

<!–

Christine McGuinness showed off her incredible figure in black gym leggings and a crop top as she ran errands in Wilmslow, Cheshire on Monday.

The TV personality, 34, tied a black sweatshirt around her shoulders and opted for a pair of sneakers to match the fitness ensemble.

She carried her personal belongings in a chic white shoulder bag and hid behind a pair of large dark sunglasses.

Casual: Christine McGuinness showed off her incredible figure in black gym clothes as she ran errands in Wilmslow, Cheshire on Monday

The former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star wore a simple silver necklace and bracelet as she carried her car keys in her hand.

Christine completed her daytime look by styling her long blonde locks poker straight from a center parting.

The appearance comes after the TV personality sparked speculation that she’s about to get her own reality show after splitting from her husband Paddy.

Looks good: The TV personality, 34, flashed her tight midriff in a short-sleeved crop top and figure-hugging leggings

The reality star took part in an Instagram Q&A session with fans as the potential for a solo TV show was brought up.

A follower asked Christine, “Would you ever do your own TV show like Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers?”

Rather than reply, Christine simply lipped his sealed emoji — suggesting it’s already underway.

Chic: the model tied a black sweatshirt around her shoulders and chose a pair of sneakers to match the ensemble

She added even more fuel to the rumors when another fan asked when they would see her on TV next.

Christine wrote: ‘Later this year.’

MailOnline revealed earlier this year exclusively that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a life apart” for months.

Stylish: she carried her personal belongings in a chic white shoulder bag and hid behind large dark sunglasses

Stunning: The former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star adorned with a simple silver necklace and bracelet while carrying her car keys in her hand

Paddy was hit with claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and the Take Me Out host had to deny that he had secretly flirted with a second star behind Christine’s back.

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

Exciting: The appearance comes after the TV personality sparked speculation she’s about to get her own reality show after splitting from husband Paddy

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws a line under more unwanted interference with our private lives.”

Coy: The reality star was taking part in a Q&A session on Instagram with fans when the potential for a solo TV show came up and she kept her lips closed