Christine McGuinness cuts a stylish figure as she fills up her £100k G-Wagon with fuel in Cheshire

Christine McGuinness was all smiles as she filled her £100k Mercedes G-Wagon with fuel in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on Tuesday.

The TV personality, 34, showed off her slim physique in a figure-hugging khaki midi skirt, which she paired with a coordinated cropped hoodie.

The former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star kept her look casual by donning a pair of crisp white trainers and styling her blonde locks poker straight.

The beauty glowed as she enjoyed the sunny weather behind dark sunglasses.

The TV personality has recently sparked speculation that she is in talks for her own reality show following the split from husband Paddy.

The reality star recently took part in an Instagram Q&A session with fans when the topic of a solo TV show came up.

A follower asked Christine, “Would you ever do your own TV show like Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers?”

Rather than reply, Christine simply lipped his sealed emoji — suggesting the plans are already underway.

She added even more fuel to the rumors when another Instagram follower asked when they would see her on TV next.

Christine wrote: ‘Later this year.’

MailOnline revealed earlier this year exclusively that Paddy, 48, had separated from wife Christine after 11 years of marriage, with the couple “living a life apart” for months.

Paddy was hit with claims that he cheated on his wife with a fellow TV star last year, and the Take Me Out host had to deny that he had secretly flirted with a second star behind Christine’s back.

The couple have three children – twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

In a statement confirming the split, the couple wrote: “We didn’t plan on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy around our personal lives, we feel like we have no choice but to clarify.

“We made the difficult decision to break up a while ago, but our main focus, as always, is to continue to love and support our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be to our three beautiful children.

“We will always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily together in our parental home.”

They added: “We hope this now draws a line under more unwanted interference with our private lives.”