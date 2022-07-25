Christine Lampard opens up on suffering ‘health anxiety’ out of desire to be around for her children

Christine Lampard has revealed she struggles with ‘health anxiety’ because she wants to be there for her kids.

The presenter, 43, has two children, Patricia, three, and Freddie, one, with football manager husband Frank Lampard.

She also has Luna (16) and Isla (14) from Frank’s previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

However, her desire to be there for her children has made her overly concerned about potential health problems.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I’m trying to stay calm, but it’s making me much more anxious. It has created a form of health anxiety in me. Suddenly I think: “I can’t be sick, because I have to be there for you”.

“I’m constantly worried about them — if I could zip them up into a NASA spacesuit, that would be great.

“I’ve become that mother, I think, ‘You’re so precious, I’m here to protect you. I’m a little more stressed, but it’s all out of love for them.'”

Christine recently shared how Frank often spends time out of town to be in Liverpool for his new role as Everton’s manager.

But while Christine has to stay with their kids while Frank is gone, she recently said they’re doing just fine.

She explained to Fabulous, “Oh my god, we literally have nothing to whine about compared to some people. Yes, it’s one less person to lend a hand, but we’re doing it.

“I would never want to sound like I’m remotely ungrateful. It’s just logistics. I’m relatively lucky that I don’t work every day.

“I’ve got Loose Women and Lorraine, and everything else fits around that. I feel for single parents or anyone who works 12 hours a day juggling childcare because it’s really hard,” she continued.

Christine and Frank met in 2009, after being introduced by Piers Morgan at an awards ceremony, before getting married in 2015.