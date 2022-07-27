Christine Lampard details her hopes that her daughter Patricia become a footballer like her dad

She shares three-year-old Patricia and 16-month-old Freddie George with her husband Frank Lampard.

And Christine Lampard has expressed her hopes that Patricia could possibly follow in the footsteps of her father’s football ace as Loose Women’s frontman on Wednesday.

The presenter, 43, explained her daughter’s love of football, referring to her husband’s famous Chelsea shirt, adding: ‘Imagine growing up with number 8 on her back.’

As the panel discussed the England women’s national team, the Lionesses, and their win over Sweden on Tuesday, Christine took the conversation to her own family and their football roots.

“I sat for most of last night’s game with my little, three-year-old girl who loves football. Although she is strongly influenced by her father. But she loves football, she goes to a small football lesson every week.

“She thinks it’s one of the best things to do, of course she wants to take a ball to the park,” she explains.

Football Ace: Frank, who is now manager of Premier League club Everton, was a famous Chelsea midfielder from 2001-2014

While fellow panelist Linda Robson intervened: ‘It’s in her genes init?’

“It could very well be, well, well, not mine of course, but it was interesting just to talk to her because it was perfectly normal for her to just sit and watch. She asked about all the players and the numbers on the shirts,” Christine explained.

Continued: “And then I suddenly realized that she never really appreciated what her father did as a player, she doesn’t really get that. And I thought ‘imagine she grew up wearing a number 8 Lampard shirt and playing for England/Northern Ireland’ and it was just a beautiful moment and I thought this is where it should be.”

In 2021, Christine revealed that Patricia should become a footballer while performing in Lorraine.

Explaining Frank and his daughter’s training sessions, she said to the host of the same name: ‘You know how pathetic it is, he talks to her like a professional Premier League player.

“He says to her, ‘no, no, one two’, he has all these football conversations when she’s two and a half, Frank. She doesn’t stand a chance, she will have to become a footballer.

Frank, who is now the manager of Premier League club Everton, was a famous Chelsea midfielder from 2001 to 2014.

He is also the father of Luna, 14, and Isla, 13, who he shares with ex Elen Rivas.