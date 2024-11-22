Christine Lampard cuts a stylish figure in leather trousers as she joins Penny Lancaster and Amy Dowden for Royal Variety Performance rehearsals – after Queen Camilla was forced to pull out of attending

The Royal Variety Performance will take place again on Friday night, with stars and royals descending on London’s Royal Albert Hall for a night of entertainment.

While it was announced that Queen Camilla will no longer be able to attend as she continues to recover from a chest infection, the show must go on and those who performed and presented at the awards began arriving in the afternoon for rehearsals.

Christine Lampard led the group who arrived early and turned up looking stylish in a pair of leather pants and knee-high boots.

The Loose Women star, 45, accessorized her look with a white blouse and black coat, while accessorizing her look with a small, square bag.

Penny Lancaster, 53, who is rumored to be performing in a women’s choir that night, also looked effortlessly chic as she arrived in a khaki jumpsuit paired with a tan coat and boots.

Strictly’s Amy Dowden also opted for a tan coat for the evening, layering it over a cream cardigan and black trousers.

The annual fundraising event has returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall and will see a host of famous faces and the winner of Britain’s Got Talent perform in front of King Charles at the 94th annual show.

Queen Camilla, 77, was due to attend but had to withdraw on the advice of her doctors after experiencing “persistent” symptoms.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some persistent post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty “You should prioritize getting enough rest.”

“It is with great regret that he has withdrawn from attending tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. Her Majesty will attend as planned.

It’s understood that while she is “on the road to recovery,” these things may take time to fully clear up.

Given the length and delay of tonight’s engagement, sources said, she “sensibly” decided to follow medical advice that there is a risk of recovering patients overexerting themselves.

It is understood that he will remain in London tonight but will travel to Sandringham over the next week as always planned.

They insisted there was no cause for alarm, describing it as “a nasty bug that is apparently doing the rounds.”

Amy wore the jacket over a cream cardigan and black pants with white sneakers.

Claire Sweeney bundled up in a two-tone brown fluffy coat over a jumpsuit

Sally Dynevor from Coronation Street wrapped up in a tan coat with a black jumper and jeans.

Loose Women’s Charlene White was wrapped up in a navy coat which she paired with flared trousers.

Sean Dooley seemed in good spirits as he entered the theater.

Amanda Holden and her TV husband Alan Carr have teamed up this year to present the long-awaited show.

The duo has conquered viewers with their two documentary series Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job and Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, the latter recently renewed for a third season.

Their fun dynamic is a hit with fans, who love the TV personalities separately, but even more as a couple.

Alan said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been asked to return to present the Royal Variety Performance so soon. What a compliment and honour!

‘Being able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me.

“If I have half the fun I had three years ago, then we’ll all be in for a real treat.”

Amanda said: “It is truly a great honor to host the Royal Variety Performance this year.” I’m still pinching myself!

“This is my dream job and Alan is a true friend. We are already bursting with ideas and enthusiasm. It will be a very fun night!

“I have worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and feel very proud to see all of our winners perform for the Royal Family.

‘This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let’s do it!’

It was announced that Queen Camilla will no longer be able to attend as she continues to recover from a chest infection (pictured on Thursday at a reception for the winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Royal Variety Performance in 2023

Elton John and David Furnish will sing a song from their new musical The Devil Wears Prada, along with Vanessa Williams and the rest of the cast.

There will also be an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh’s production of the much-loved musical Oliver! and a performance by the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Starlight Express.

Taking to the stage will be this year’s Eurovision winner Nemo, triple Brit Award winner James Bay and disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will perform her latest hit and much-loved classic Murder on The Dance Floor.

America’s world-class magicians and comedy duo Penn and Teller will fly in especially for the show, plus host and magician Stephen Mulhern will wow royalty with tricks and illusions.

Cirque Du Soleil will present a world exclusive of its ‘O’ show in Las Vegas, and the English National Ballet will perform ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ from its Christmas production of ‘Nutcracker’.

Ellie Taylor of Ted Lasso fame and political comedian Matt Forde will present a comedy round-up of the year, alongside writer and comedian Scott Bennett and Scottish comedian Larry Dean.

Lorraine Kelly will be making a very special appearance on this year’s show with her Change and Check choir led by iconic singing star Marti Pellow and some surprise special guests.

Sydnie Christmas was the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent and will be accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra for her award-winning performance.

The choir, made up of women who detected their breast cancer through Lorraine’s campaign, will perform Love Is All Around.

The team behind the smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong will release a sneak peek and first public performance of their hilarious new West End show, The Comedy About Spies, coming to the West End next year.

And American actress and singer Marisha Wallace will perform a spectacular number and will also lead this year’s National Anthem accompanied by the Welsh Guards Band’s Fanfare Trumpeters.

The 2024 Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast on television over the Christmas and New Year holidays.