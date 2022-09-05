Christine Lampard confirms the Loose Women live audience is back for the first time in TWO years

<!–

For the first time in nearly three years, the sound of genuine laughter echoed through the London Television Center as Loose Women welcomed the live audience on Monday.

The long-running panel show has been broadcast live from an empty studio since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated social restrictions.

Returning to full capacity on Monday, the panelists quickly referred to the return to normalcy, with host Christine Lampard announcing: ‘Hello and welcome to your Monday Loose Women live and we’re not alone – our audience is back!’

After a huge round of applause from the audience, she added: ‘It’s so nice to see you all – you are all shiny, happy people, it feels great! We need that today!’

Fellow panelist Coleen Nolan previously confirmed their studio audience’s return in August, telling viewers: “For the past two and a half years it’s been a bit lonely and empty here.

‘We have our dear crew, but sorry crew, as much as we love you, it’s not enough. This studio needs to be filled, so… we’ll get the studio audience back from early September, guys!’

Christine added: ‘We really missed a studio audience. We are alone here, it will be so nice to see you all come back.

“We want to get as many of you as possible to fill this studio from early September.

“It’s a chance to meet all of us and of course you can get a bit of a behind-the-scenes look, the bits you don’t get on television.

“Tell all your friends, gather the whole gang and come to London for a unique day out.”

The studio audience of Loose Women was originally cut on March 16, 2020 following the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV first canceled their live studio audience during the coronavirus pandemic, admitting they “don’t know when the audience will return”.