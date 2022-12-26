Christina Ricci says being a working mom helps her raise her son as a feminist

Christina Ricci is raising boys to be feminists.

The Wednesday star is the mother of a son Freddie, eight, from her first marriage to James Heerdegen, and a daughter, Cleopatra (Cleo), whom she shares with her husband, the famous hairdresser Mark Hampton.

In an interview with The GuardianThe 42-year-old actress said Freddie can’t help but be a feminist, because she’s being modeled for him at home.

“My husband, Mark, is, I hate to say it because it sounds really disgusting, a feminist,” she admitted.

‘And Freddie will see that and he will see his working mother. I think he will see women in a much more complex and layered way, just from growing up watching his mother do all these things.

The proud mom says the third grader often teaches her a lesson or two.

‘He’s asking questions like, ‘Mom, is that racist?’ Or, ‘Mom, is it okay for women?’ He has this whole thing about not calling objects, like ships, her. She will correct me: ‘Women are not objects’.

The Matrix Resurrections actress says language plays a big role in society’s internalized misogyny and deplores the B-word.

‘When people say to me, ‘Oh, what’s up, B?’ I’ll say, ‘Unless you’re going to rape or hit me, please don’t call me a bitch.’

As a mother, the actress has drawn a line in the sand on what kind of roles she wants to tackle.

“I would never be able to play someone who is mean to a child. I can’t even read it if it’s in a script. I have much less ability to handle extreme misery.

Still, the former child star said she often has to edit herself.

“Although I am a very stubborn person and sometimes I cannot speak those opinions. So I’m aware of times when I don’t necessarily say what I want to say.’

In addition to Wednesday, the Blockbuster Entertainment Award winner is making waves in the drama Yellowjackets, playing the older version of a teenager who, along with her soccer team, turns cannibalistic after their plane crashes and they are stranded in Canadian nature.

The Showtime series has been renewed for a third season.