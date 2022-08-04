Christina Ricci reveals Johnny Depp ‘explained what homosexuality was’ to her when she was nine

Two-time Emmy nominee Christina Ricci revealed that three-time Oscar nominee Johnny Depp “explained to her what homosexuality was” when she was nine years old.

The 42-year-old former child star was on the Massachusetts set of Mermaids, her first film, in 1989 with co-star Winona Ryder when someone accused someone of being “homophobic.”

“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is.’ And I was in Winona’s trailer and she said, “I don’t know how…”‘ Christina recalled on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Show Thursday.

“So she put me on the phone with… [her boyfriend] Johnny. And Johnny explained it to me. In the simplest terms, yes. He said, “It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man. And when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.” And I was like, “Oh, okay.”‘

Cohen wondered why Ricci didn’t ask her on-screen mom – gay icon Cher – about homosexuality and she replied, “I know, we were talking about [to her trailer]!’

The 59-year-old 1990s heartthrob was 26 and the 50-year-old Oscar nominee was 17 when they embarked on their four-year romance, which ended in 1993.

The Cali-born, New Jersey-raised actress went on to film her first sex scene with Johnny in Sally Potter’s 2000 indie drama The Man Who Cried, which she described as “weird” for being like a “big brother.”

“It was a bit weird,” Christina said Weekly entertainment in 2001.

“Every time you’re like two pigs rooting for 20 men or women on a set, it’s a little bizarre, especially with someone you met when you were 9 and he was 26. But we get along so well that we both laugh it off and say, “This is really annoying.”‘

Blindfolded Kiss: Ricci and Depp also played love interests in Tim Burton’s 1999 supernatural horror Sleepy Hollow (pictured), and they shared a scene in Terry Gilliam’s 1998 black comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Ricci and Depp also played love interests in Tim Burton’s 1999 supernatural horror Sleepy Hollow, and they shared a scene in Terry Gilliam’s 1998 black comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

For her role as Misty Quigley, the Yellowjackets star will then compete for Best Actress in a Drama Trophy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs on NBC on September 12.

Christina will face Patricia Arquette, Julia Garner, HoYeon Jung, Rhea Seehorn, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook and Sydney Sweeney.