Christina Ricci makes return to Addams Family as new character ‘Miss Thornhill’ in Wednesday trailer

Christina Ricci returned to the Addams Family on Wednesday in a trailer for the new Netflix spin-off series.

The 42-year-old appeared in the two-and-a-half-minute clip as a new character named Mrs Thornhill.

Ricci famously played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values ​​(1993).

The trailer opens out to a large wrought iron gate with the text ‘Nevermore Academy’ above the large, creaky doors.

“Nevermore was created as a safe haven for our children,” says an off-screen woman. “To learn and grow, whoever or whatever they are.”

Here, a few students in preppy uniforms turn to show they have no faces, while another group howls like wolves in the sky.

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) meets her new roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), who tells her she looks “pale.”

Wednesday’s mom Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) says she’s allergic to color, while her husband Gomez (Luis Guzmán) just laughs.

When asked what happens to her when she is exposed to color, Wednesday replies, “I get hives and then the flesh peels off my bones.”

Wednesday voiceover monologues as she makes her way through a fencing lesson. She also enters a cafe where she fights boys dressed as pilgrims and hits the bull’s eye in archery.

“There’s just something wrong with this place,” she remarks as a stone gargoyle falls, nearly crushing her.

“And not just because it’s a school,” she adds dryly.

She then alludes to a murderous monster whose bony shadow warps the wall behind it. His large, scaly foot can be seen on a rickety staircase.

In the woods on Wednesday a noise is heard and attacks a man who jumps from a tree. He grabs the sword she swings at him between his hands, takes off his hat and reveals that he is Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen).

“I like to travel incognito,” Fester says as he shows her his Dalmatian-spotted motorcycle and sidecar.

The trailer then jumps out of several scenes, including a macabre funeral and a lively school dance.

Students race in canoes as Wednesday walks through a secret wall into a damp underground cellar.

“I know the tension is killing you,” she says as the title card disappears from the screen.

In the final scene of the trailer, Ricci appears with bright red hair and a black flower in her arms.

She introduces herself as Mrs. Thornhill before saying, “I trust Enid gave you the old Nevermore welcome.”

Wednesday replies, “She has suffocated me with hospitality. I hope to return her a favor . . . in her sleep.’ Enid’s smile quickly fades before the release date, November 23, shows up.

While Ricci once played the character, she says Jenna Ortega’s performance as Wednesday is “incredible.”

‘I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so i knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday,” she said Variety. ‘It’s so tonally true to the heart and soul of [the original]but then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.’

Wednesday “follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student as she tries to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart and solve the mystery her parents were embroiled in,” the report said. IMDb page.