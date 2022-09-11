Christina Ricci leads stars at the Paramount Emmy Party at Catch Steak LA

Christina Ricci led the celebrity run on the red carpet for the Paramount Emmy Party at Catch Steak LA in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 42-year-old actress radiated elegance in a shiny black lace dress that hugged the waist.

She packed her essentials in a black feather clutch with a silver clasp.

She wore her hair tied back to show off her sparkly bejeweled earrings.

Ricci was one of the newest and greatest of television channels, including Ted Lasso actress Juno Temple, 33, who wore a vibrant green dress with a two-dimensional gold chain pattern.

She stood in a pair of high heels and tied her hair in a long blond bun. A black scarf wrapped around her slim waist.

Amanda Kloots, 40, showed off her taut stomach in a brown silk dress with a cutout on her stomach.

She parted her long blond locks in the middle and let them fall in thick waves to the middle of her back.

Rupaul wore a black button-down shirt with white trim, black pants and shiny loafers.

The 61-year-old television personality held a small black clutch in his right hand.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, 28, of Scream 5 fame bared some skin in a gray and white bra top and matching shorts.

She wore a light brown trench coat that she left open at the front, showing off her athletic build.

Aisha Tyler, 51, wore a long white dress that also matched her clutch and shoes perfectly.

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer, 40, wore a black, short-sleeved dress that ended at the bottom of her shins.

She was wearing black high heels and her short brown hair was just past her shoulders.

Melanie Lynskey and her husband Jason Ritter looked like a loving couple at the event with the 45-year-old actress dressed in a neon green blazer and matching trousers and her 42-year-old beau in a classic suit.

Talk show host Trevor Noah, 38, donned a black shirt, matching blazer and trousers.

Jillian Mercado of The L Word: Generation Q fame looked stunning in a black dress that left her arms bare and also sported a long skirt.

The 35-year-old added black and white boots to her chic look.

Kerri Kenney-Silver wore a pink dress with a huge bow on the chest and sleeves that ended at the top of her elbows.

The 52-year-old Reno 911 star’s dress ended just above her knees.

Vanessa Lee Chester of The Lost World: Jurassic Park fame wore a teal dress with a cutout at her stomach, revealing her strong stomach underneath.

Loni Love wore a black dress with a deep V-neckline and a pair of tennis shoes. Her dark hair was dyed with vibrant green, blue, and red sections of it.

Steven Krueger kept it simple in a dark brown tuxedo jacket, black pants and a skinny black tie.

The Paramount Emmys portion is one of many exclusive Los Angeles events to celebrate the Emmy season. The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, September 12 at 5 p.m. PT.