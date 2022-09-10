Christina Ricci, Laverne Cox and Connie Britton lead celebrities on red carpet at Emmys event

Christina Ricci, Laverne Cox and Connie Britton led celebrities down the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception in Los Angeles.

Ricci, 42, cut a stylish preppy figure as she modeled a brown striped button-down sweater and black miniskirt.

The actress, who earned a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her show Yellowjackets, wore black boots.

Cox, 50, hisses in a skimpy black dress with cutouts across the torso, accentuating her ample cleavage.

Her entire left leg was uncovered in the dress, and her long, light brown locks cascaded down her chest in the red carpet.

She added translucent black opera gloves for dramatic effect.

The Alabama native appeared to be having a good time at the event, although she has not been nominated for an Emmy Award. She was previously nominated four times for her work on Orange Is The New Black.

Britton, 55, donned a chic sleeveless black jumpsuit and paraded around the star-studded affair in classic black high heels.

The Nashville star let her wavy blonde locks fall down the sides of her face, framing her wide smile.

She is up for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy for her role on the HBO show The White Lotus.

Sebastian Stan, 40, looked casual at the event in a black and blue jumper and matching sweatpants.

The Romanian actor, who is eligible for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for his work on Pam & Tommy, also wore a clean white t-shirt and matching sneakers.

Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, 65, wore a tight dress. The fabric on her arms and upper chest was white, and the rest of the dress was light blue.

The nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series wore her dark hair in a long braid.

Jason Ritter, who has two previous Emmy nominations, wore a simple black suit with a navy blue tie.

Quinta Brunson, of Abbot Elementary fame, wore a silk dress that stopped just above her knees. The white dress was dotted with black and purple and also boasted a long train.

Brunson has been nominated for two Emmys this year, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbot Elementary.

Melanie Lynskey wore a maxi-length brown dress with ruffled sleeves. The dress was covered with flowery images. In her right hand she held a silver bag.

Large silver necklaces hung around her ears and her dark brown hair was swept from front to left. Lynskey has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her show Yellowjackets.

Ed Begley Jr. and his over 20-year-old wife Rachelle Carson-Begley also attended the event.

Ricci gave her millions of followers on social media a glimpse into her evening with a few selfies showing off her adorable ensemble.

Another photo showed the star in a parking garage, throwing a ‘peace’ sign for the camera. The caption to the image read: ‘gang gang’.

Her last photo was a selfie with her husband Mark Hampton, whom she tied the knot with last year.

Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception is an annual ceremony honoring all those nominated for the prestigious television award. Succession led the way this year with 25 kinks.

The Emmys will take place on Monday, September 12 at 5 p.m. in Los Angeles.