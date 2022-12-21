Christina Ricci confesses she ‘regrets everything’ and would ‘love to believe I still look 27’

<!–

Christina Ricci has confessed that she “regrets everything” and would love to turn back the clock so she can look 27 forever.

The actress, 42, spoke candidly about getting older and why she has an “overarching” sense of regret – believing that if she could live her life again, she would “do it in a better way.”

Starring in cannibalism horror drama Yellowjackets, Christina also spoke about how being a mother has shaped her choices when choosing roles for the future.

When asked if she has any regrets in an interview with The protector, Christina replied, ‘I regret everything, I’m probably the only person who will be honest and tell you – if I could do it again I would do it in a better way. OK, I’m smooth. But it’s an overarching feeling.’

Christina added that she still feels like in her mind ‘I look like I looked when I was 27’.

She said: ‘I have a really nice filter on myself so looking at realistic photos all the time is a bit of a mindf**k, I’d love to go through life thinking I still look 27. wouldn’t hurt anyone.’

Christina, who is a mother to daughter Cleo, one, and son Freddie, eight, says she’s much less able to portray a character who has “extreme misery” these days.

“I could never play someone mean to a kid. I can’t even read it if it’s scripted,” she said.

It comes as Christina finalized her divorce from film producer James Hedegen this month, two years after their acrimonious split.

The actress and her ex-husband have agreed on a legal separation according to a report from TMZ.

They will share joint custody of their son Freddie, but Ricci will be the one to make major decisions when it comes to medical or educational matters.

She also has primary custody, but according to the site, they will split physical custody.

The Addams Family star – who married second husband Mark Hampton in 2021 – will also keep all remnants and royalties for her work.

The publication claims that the legal documents state that there will also be no spousal or child support, but that the actress will pay 100 percent of private school and all other uncovered medical expenses for their son.

The former couple got married in 2013 after two years of dating. They met on the set of ABC’s Pan Am.

Ricci married hair stylist Mark in October 2021 as they also share a year-old daughter Cleopatra.