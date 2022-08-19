Christina Milian sizzles in white bikini during mock catwalk while on Italian island of Sardinia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is the proud mother of three children.

And just 16 months after her most recent arrival, son Isiah, the actress and singer, took to her Instagram page to show off her banging body as a fashion ambassador for Fashion Nova.

For her latest promotional push from newcomers to the US fashion retail company, Milian wore her gear in a skimpy white bikini while on a family trip to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Bangin’: Christina Milian, 40, showed off her fit figure while promoting Fashion Nova during a family trip to the Italian island of Sardinia

Being the well-rounded entertainer that she is, Milian put on a sort of fake catwalk exhibit for a video, which started with stepping out of a sliding glass door.

“Uno Dos Thres 4-5-6-7 @FashionNova #fashionnova #fashionnovapartner #newarrivals,” the 40-year-old shared in the caption, as a means of creating a little excitement at her first performance, which revealed that she undressed from a small white sarong.

Now dressed in only Fashion Nova’s two-piece swimsuit, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing star took on a number of poses, both in the beach wrap and alone in the bikini.

Being the well-rounded entertainer that she is, Milian put on a sort of fake catwalk exhibit for a video, which started when she stepped out of a sliding glass door.

Appearance: The entertainer also counted down to her fake catwalk in the caption to create a little drama

At work: Milian first appeared removing a small white sarong to reveal the white Fashion Nova bikini, which is part of the fashion retailer’s new arrivals

Hissing: The New Jersey resident worked with the camera while showing her stuff in the two-piece

And in keeping with the casual beach vibe, she also sported a pair of matching white sneakers for the clip.

The video shows Milian making her sexy procession to the camera two different times.

It ends with her taking a pose kneeling on one knee while flashing a seductive look, and another with her arms raised above her head to reveal her tattoo on her hip.

Beach ready: Milian also showed off her toned physique while wearing a small sarong

Delicious: The TV personality rounded out the video with a few moves, including a kneel as she stared seductively into the camera

Toned-down body ink: Milian ended the clip by raising her arms above her head, highlighting her tight midriff and tattoo on her hip

The day before, Milian took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself and husband Matt Pokora enjoying some ice cream cones.

Double first for me,” she gushed in the photo of the couple snuggling together.

She also took a couple photo with their friends later in the evening while still on the Italian island on Wednesday.

Italian sweet treat: Milian also got to enjoy a bone gelato with husband Matt Pokora

Summer lovin’: the couple also spend time with friends on the Italian island

The New Jersey native also shared some photos of himself and Pokora with two-year-old Isiah and their one-year-old daughter Keena.

Milian is also the proud mom of her 12-year-old daughter Violet, who she shares with ex-husband Terius Youngdell Nash, also known by his stage name The-Dream. But it is not clear whether she made the trip or stayed at home with her father.

The television personality, who keeps in shape by running on the treadmill every day, has also used her social media influencing powers as an ambassador for British clothing line PrettyLittleThing while on vacation in tropical paradise.

Lovin’ it: The couple, married since December 2020, also gave Milian’s 7.1 million Instagram fans and followers a glimpse of their time at Smeralda Beach in Italy

Family trip: The proud mother also shared a photo of herself with her two-year-old son Isiah

Beach time: The mum of three also showed off her fabulous figure in a one-piece bathing suit