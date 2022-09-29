Christina Milian sizzles in a chic gray-blue blazer at LIONSGATE+ launch in London

Christina Milian looked chic in a stormy blue trouser suit while attending the LIONSGATE+ launch event in London on Wednesday.

For her red carpet moment, the 41-year-old actress went topless under an oversized belted blazer and styled with tapered pants.

Her raven-black hair was tucked behind her ears and worn in smooth, straightened locks.

Chic: Christina Milian looked chic in a stormy blue trouser suit while attending the LIONSGATE+ launch event in London on Wednesday

To tie her already tight waist, she threw on a silver chain belt.

It paired well with her layered pendant necklaces and elongated earrings.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing star posed with several other notable faces at the event, including Rocks’ Kosar Ali and Beautiful Creatures star Alice Englert.

Sizzling: For her red carpet moment, the 41-year-old actress went topless under an oversized belted blazer and styled with tapered pants

Slim: Her raven hair was behind her ears and worn in smooth, straightened locks. To tighten her already trimmed waist, she threw on a silver chain belt

Bling: It paired well with her layered pendant necklaces and elongated earrings

Famous Faces: The Love Don’t Cost a Thing star posed with several other notable faces at the event, including Rocks’ Kosar Ali and Beautiful Creatures star Alice Englert

Ali, 20, wore a satin turquoise button-up shirt and dark blue trousers. She added black and white sneakers to the look.

Englert, 28, stepped out in a black long-sleeved top and a matching skirt. She carried a rose gold purse over her shoulder.

Ali and Englert can both be seen in the new show Dangerous Liaisons, which premieres on November 9.

The show revolves around: “A few cunning ex-lovers try to exploit others by using the power of seduction,” according to his IMDb page.

Created and played: Milian, who is not part of the show, took the stage to chat with producer Holly Sorensen

Fan: She also played backstage with a big feathered fan

Speaking of new series: The Be Cool star talked about the TV show Step Up: High Water, based on the hit Step Up movies, whose third season will premiere on Starz

Smile! A beautiful, full smile was seen as Milian stood at the event with hands in pockets

Milian, who is not part of the show, took to the stage to chat with producer Holly Sorensen, and she also played backstage with a huge feathered fan.

The Be Cool star chatted about the TV show Step Up: High Water, based on the hit Step Up movies, whose third season will premiere on Starz.

She joins the cast for the upcoming season, which comes out on October 16. Previously, the show appeared on YouTube Red and YouTube Premium.

The series tells the story of the students and teachers of the High Water Performing Arts School in Atlanta IMDb page.