Christina Hendricks pulls off casual chic along with her dog in London

Christina Hendricks was spotted eating dinner with her adorable dog in London on Saturday night at Twenty Two restaurant.

The talented Mad Men alum, 47, opted for stylish comfort and donned a classic floral dress for a night out on the town.

The award-winning star has been working hard on filming her new Apple TV+ series in Scotland, following the cancellation of her NBC series, Good Girls, last summer in June.

Beautiful: Christina Hendricks, 47, looked stunning in a floral dress for a night out with friends and her dog in London Saturday night

The beauty was spotted stepping out of the upscale eatery in town with some close friends and her adorable dog by her side.

She wore a floral dress with different shades of color such as blue, yellow and green. The long-sleeved dress fell over her knees to her ankles.

Christina donned a pair of low-heeled sandals to complete her stylish look.

Companion: The talented actress was spotted leaving a restaurant with her adorable dog by her side

Happy: The award-winning star was all smiles when she was surrounded by some friends for a night out on the town

The Good Girls actress slung a brown, cross-body bag over her shoulder to hold her dog’s leash.

The star’s hair was parted in the middle, and her styled curtain bangs fell to the side of her forehead.

As an accessory to her fashionable ensemble, Christina added a large gold chain necklace and heart-shaped pendant. She also wore a pair of earrings with gold hoops for a finishing touch.

Her makeup was elegant and simple, with the actress opting for light eye makeup and a reddish hue on her lips.

Relaxing evening: Christina seemed to be in a good mood as she enjoyed a break from filming her latest series, The Buccaneers

Lovely: The Drive actress looked effortlessly stylish when she was spotted in London on Saturday night

Christina has been going through a busy schedule after recently being cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ period piece titled The Buccaneers.

The series is based on the book written by Edith Wharton, who has written other successful novels such as The Age Of Innocence, which was made into a big screen movie in 1993.

According to Variety, the talented star will portray the character of Mrs. St. George, a mother of two daughters and buccaneers, Nan and Jinny.

Other cast members in the show set in the 1870s include Kristine Froseth, Imogen Waterhouse, and Alisha Boe. The Buccaneers are being filmed in Scotland, the publication reported.

Talented Star: The beauty is known for her starring role in the hit AMC series, Mad Men, which has won the actress both nominations and awards; pictured in 2021

The gorgeous star recently starred in the NBC series, Good Girls, which follows a group of suburban friends and moms who rob a local supermarket.

The show aired from 2018 to 2021, with the series being canceled after its fourth season aired on the network.

Christina was saddened by the sudden end of Good Girls and shared: People where NBC failed at, “which represents the kind of show it was.”