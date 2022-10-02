Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Show Son Hudson On Social Platforms During Custody Battle

<!–

Christina Hall said she will no longer post photos of her three-year-old son Hudson on social media amid a custody dispute with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, said on Instagram on Sunday that she was “mentally exhausted by the recent false accusations made against” her from her ex-husband, 43.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” she said. ‘This has had a major impact on me and my household.

“As a result, I’ve made the decision to stop showing Hudson on Instagram, my TV shows, or other social platforms until he’s old enough to make this decision for himself.”

The Orange County, California native, mother of children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, said she’d always been okay with Hudson not appearing on public platforms, but did want him. in messages about family activities.

“My only reason for wanting to see him in my shows has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings,” she said.

The former Flip or Flop star said Anstead judges her parenting ability based solely on her Instagram account “since that’s the only access he has to my personal life.”

The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram on Sunday and said she was ‘mentally exhausted by the recent false accusations against’ her from her ex-husband

Anstead was spotted with son Hudson earlier this year

Hall was caught at an event in Beverly Hills in 2019

She added: “This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that should be used to share chosen moments, rather than a judgment tool…especially as this is a very small part of my personal life, as the rest is between me.” and my family is kept. .’

Hall said Hudson “will do just fine without showing his presence in a public forum,” and that she “ALWAYS has been and will be a protective mother.”

Hall thanked her followers and supporters “who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at her.”

Anstead said in court documents reviewed by . last month US Weekly that he felt Hudson was being “exploited” by Hall by being present on her social media and TV shows.

“The risks to a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s house) are countless and well documented,” he said. Aside from the obvious pressures of working in a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering problems that affect their well-being, worldview and self-image, leaving them less and dependent on the perceived approval of others for their self-image. worth.’

Hall and her husband Josh, a real estate professional, married earlier this year

Anstead noted the tragic suicide of former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey on May 16.

“One of my many fears that Hudson will be forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over apparently benign content will become insurmountably demeaning,” he said in the court documents. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme.”

Anstead – who is also father to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his ex-wife Louise Anstead – filed for full custody of Hudson last April, telling the court he felt his youngest son was in bondage. found an unsafe environment due to the TV production.

Hall told the US in a statement: “What Ant is doing makes me deeply saddened. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, it should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as I and my attorney suggested.”