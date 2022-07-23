Christina Hall enjoys family Tennessee trip with husband Josh Hall and three kids, gives home tour

She may be from Southern California.

But Christina Hall can’t resist the southern charm.

The 39-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her family trip to Tennessee with husband Josh Hall and her three children on Instagram.

Southern Charm: Christina El Moussa also took to Instagram to share a video of her family trip to Tennessee with husband Josh Hall and her three children – 11-year-old daughter Taylor El Moussa, six-year-old son Brayden El Moussa, and two year-old son Hudson London Anstead – on Instagram on Thursday

The clip also featured a tour from Christina’s home in the landlocked southern US city.

In the family photo, she was joined by handsome husband Josh, 40, and her three children: 11-year-old daughter Taylor El Moussa, six-year-old son Brayden El Moussa and two-year-old son Hudson London Anstead. They were also joined by friend Stacie Adams and her daughter.

Christina captioned the video: ‘Tennessee summers are hottt [fire emoji]…. so pubs and picking blackberries for delicious smoothies are a must!’

Great times: the kids seemed to be having a blast

Wow factor: The clip also featured a tour from Christina’s home in the landlocked southern US town

Nice: the interior of the house is shown

‘The halls EST. 2021’: A sign in the house

The post came after she reportedly gave her blessing to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae Young, who is pregnant because the couple is expecting their first child together.

christina, who was married to Tarek El Moussa, 40, between 2009 and 2018, is said to be “satisfied” with her ex’s baby on the way. She and Tarek share daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

A source told Entertainment tonight: ‘Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as she and Tarek co-parent peacefully, she’s happy.’

Loved up: the happy couple posed together for an adorable photo

Bond: Christina’s oldest and youngest children had fun in the great outdoors

Making a splash: Christina played with Hudson by a creek

Christina is now married to real estate agent Joshua Hall, but also has two-year-old Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead and her comments come just hours after Tarek took to social media to bring the good news.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Selling Sunset star Heather Rae shared the happy pregnancy news with People as she showed off her baby bump in a silk slip dress.

“It was a huge shock,” the blonde beauty shared with the site. “We just didn’t expect this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.’

The footage shows Tarek kissing her baby bump while they are on a sandy beach.

Respect: It was recently reported that Christina is “happy” for her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as he is expecting another child with his new wife Heather Rae Young, the former couple being spotted in April 2017.

Baby makes three: On Wednesday, 35-year-old Selling Sunset star Heather Rae shared the happy pregnancy news with People as she showed off her baby bump in a silk slip dress

Also present are the two children Tarek had with ex-wife Christina Hall. Christina didn’t post on social media to congratulate the couple, but did share a photo of herself doing yoga with the caption “namaste.”

Her ex-husband did, however, as she said on Heather and Tarek’s Instagram post, “Huge congratulations you two! Happy for you all! [heart emoji] X.’

Meanwhile, Heather, who is due next year, said she is thrilled with the great news.

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world has brought us what it was meant to be. I’m so excited that it turned out like this,” the broker explains.

She started dating Tarek in 2019 and they got married in 2021.