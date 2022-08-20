Christina Hall and ex Tarek El Moussa send out love to son Brayden on his seventh birthday

Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa and ‘bonus mom’ Heather Rae Young send love to their Christina and Tarek’s son Brayden on his seventh birthday.

In her social media post, Christina, 39, wrote of her second grader, “Happy 7️⃣ Birthday Brayden! Cuddly, silly, cute and spicy. Brayden loves sharks, dogs and good meals. My little foodie. He makes life more fun ❤️ I love being his mommy!!’

Tarek, 40, expressed his love with ‘Happy birthday sir handsome!!! I can’t believe Bray Bray is SEVEN years old! My little boy is going to be my little man and it’s crazy to see how much he’s grown over the years.”

“Bray has the sweetest heart, the sweetest personality, and really grows up to be such a special person. If you know me, my kids are everything to me and I couldn’t be prouder to be his father. I love this boy and love our band so much. ❤️ Who here has seen Bray grow up over the years!? Can you believe he’s 7 already!? I can’t ️’

And Heather Rae, 34, entered Happy birthday for our sweet Brayden. I’m the happiest bonus mom ever for having you and Tay in my life.’

“Your smile and laugh light up the room and it was so nice to see you grow up to be the sweetest, most caring man just like your father and I’m so glad our little boy will have you as an older brother to look up to until ❤️ I can’t even believe you are already 7 years old!!! I love you so much and couldn’t be happier to have you in my life.’

Each of the co-parents shared a collection of photos of the boy.

Mother Christina’s memories are time at the sea, goat yoga and Christmas.

Papa Tarek, among other things, used a poolside hug and a father-son shot when he and Heather announced they were expecting their new son earlier this year, with Brayden wearing his “big brother” shirt.

The host of Flipping 101 also showed a photo of his arm with tattoos showing both his children’s birthdays and his wedding date with Heather.

Heather Rae’s post included family time and cuddles with her pug, BUGZ.

Brayden’s former stepfather Ant Anstead, 43, sent a greeting on Tarek’s page, writing: ‘Happy birthday, big brother Bray! X.’

The British television star is the father of the boy’s little brother Hudson, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The former couple has been through a very nasty custody battle over the two-year-old.

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan, 31, and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi, 43, both sent their best wishes.