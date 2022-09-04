Christina Haack and husband Joshua Hall exchange vows again in Hawaii

<!–

Christina Haack and husband Joshua Hall said ‘I do’ for the second time.

The reality TV star, 39, and her real estate agent beau exchanged vows in Hawaii in front of family and friends, with her two sons Brayden, seven, and Hudson, two, walking her down the aisle.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has brought me to where I am now, and that’s exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island,” she wrote under a photo of the ceremony she shared on her Instagram.

Maui holds a special place in my heart. What a wonderful night of love,” the bride added, along with a white heart and a waving emoji.

The beloved duo were seen hugging during sunset in front of the ocean in the romantic snap.

Christina wore a beautiful white lace dress with a mermaid tail for the special occasion.