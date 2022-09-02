Christina Blakelock, mother of Olyvia Cowley, 24, who suddenly died in Bali gets tattoo tribute

The tragic 24-year-old’s funeral will take place in the Gold Coast on Saturday

Tributes poured in from friends and family after her sudden death

The mother of a young woman who died suddenly in Bali has had a moving tattoo done in tribute to the memory of her deceased daughter.

Olyvia Cowley’s mother, Christina Blakelock, posted a video of her putting the tattoo on Facebook ahead of her daughter’s funeral on the Gold Coast next Saturday.

The 24-year-old died suddenly at her villa in Bali on August 19, where she had settled to pursue her dream of opening a boutique clothing store.

Olyvia’s body returned to Australia on Thursday for her funeral on Saturday.

In a social media post, Ms Blakelock shared the story of how both she and the tattoo artist bonded over the recent loss of their young girl.

“His daughter’s name is Clareatte, which means the most beautiful diamond. Both of our diamonds are now dancing together,” she wrote on Facebook.

A source close to the family told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Cowley traveled to Bali in April and spent four months preparing her new business venture.

At the time she was ‘living life’ [she’d] always prayed for,” they said.

Daily Mail Australia learns that her boyfriend visited her a few days in the week leading up to her death.

Olyvia’s ‘broken’ mother will hold a prayer and Christian and Catholic mass Friday in Olyvia’s ‘last known hometown’ and create a livestream link to give her friends and family around the world the chance to join in

After her passing, tributes poured in for Palm Beach Currumbin High School graduate, with her heartbroken mother, Christina Blakelock, describing her daughter as her “world.”

‘My twinkle. My baby. My angel. I will miss you forever. What a smile, you are someone who lights up the world. It’s hard for me to fathom for days – Jesus chose me as your mother,” Ms Blakelock said in an online tribute to her daughter.

“You will never be loved again. My love for you, my dove, is beyond anything you will ever understand. I need to see your calls and messages again. I can not imagine a life without you.’

‘I’m exhausted. I now know the pain I never expected to ever experience. My girl will reign in my heart forever. Honey, my heart doesn’t know what to do… I’m hurting! Miss you like no tomorrow. Oh my little girl, holding you again is all I want to do.’

She and Olyvia’s stepfather Tony traveled from Japan to Bali to return her body to Australia.

Mrs Blakelock said she “wanted nothing more than to be a mother.”

To help cover the costs of repatriation, two separate fundraising calls have been set up.

After her death, a GoFundMe page was created raising more than $14,000 to cover the cost of bringing her body to Australia.

“To ease the financial burden on the family in the future, I am asking for any donations if you are able to give,” the page read.

“We all know the impact it can have when a community comes together and the Cowley family is already immensely grateful for the overwhelming love and support. Let’s help this wonderful family get through these next stages.”

Other friends also posted heartfelt tributes.

‘In loving memory of one of the most kind, gentle, funny and loving friends. You brought nothing but happiness to every person you encountered. Rest in peace Liv,” one woman wrote.

