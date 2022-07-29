Christina Aguilera talks accepting herself as she poses in a white bikini

Christina Aguilera shares beautiful swimsuit images on Instagram on Friday morning, showing that she is still in great shape.

The 41-year-old iconic crooner was wearing a white thong bikini with a robe over her shoulders when she was seen in a backyard with lush bougainvillea plants surrounding her.

In her caption, she said, “Loving me for me,” while appearing to let her followers know that she was happy with her shape.

In one of the captions, she shared with a hashtag that she was enjoying some free time in Spain.

And she added that she was trying to work on “self-love.” Her “Spanish Summer” was on her “bucket list,” she added.

Troubled Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne hit the like button.

In the new photos, she looked very relaxed in the white suit with a triangle top with Fils written across one of the breasts while adding a small pair of panties.

A see-through white shirt fell from her shoulders as she looked tanned and toned.

A sun goddess at heart: she held her head back as she looked at the sun

Her various tattoos were also featured in the three pin-up shots.

The star wore her wavy and partially braided hair over her shoulders, as with light makeup and sunglasses.

This comes after she put on a sexy show at the Starlite festival in Marbella on Monday night.

The megastar made sure all eyes were on her in a busty silver leotard with a corset style design with embellished glitzy details on it.

She added to the daring look with a sheer black slip top, fishnet tights and black PVC knee-length boots as she pulled out all of her incredible hits.

Sitting pretty: the songbird showed off a red pedicure and silver fingernails

The blonde beauty adorned her amazing stage outfit with quirky black messy glasses while bringing all her iconic energy to the stage.

Christina wore her long blonde locks in a high ponytail and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look on stage.

It comes just weeks after Christina took the stage at LA Pride In The Park with an array of incredible ensembles.

For example, the megastar winked at her iconic Dirrty music video from 2002, while wearing sassy red leather chaps with silver trim.

When in Spain: In one of the captions she shared with a hashtag that she was enjoying Spain

Swimming with her love: She was also seen with her partner of 12 years, singer Matthew Rutler

A dreamy summer flight: she looked content as she posed in the pool

I love it: the artist made the most of the bright summer sun during her free time

Beautiful views: the hitmaker made sure to create several sultry poses for her fans

Influencer: Aguilera notably has 8.4 million followers on Instagram, many of whom loved the sizzling snaps

Color Contrast: The dark shade of the singer’s glasses contrasted perfectly with the tone of her swimwear

Visuals: The artist also shared a video of her spending time in the pool

Impress: The hitmaker described her time in the sun as ‘a religious experience’

A kiss for her fans: She blew a kiss at the camera while wearing wraparound sunglasses

The epitome of the lady in red, Christina paired the pants with a sultry bodysuit and layered with a trench coat before taking it off later in her set.

The Genie in a Bottle singer pulled her blonde locks into a very tight ponytail that floated around as she pulled out her hits for those in attendance at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

She donned red sunglasses and even matched her outfit to her glittering red microphone.

Earlier in her set, Christina was bound to turn heads when she took the stage wearing a phallic strap-on.