Christina Aguilera looks unrecognizable on red carpet amid Ozempic and facelift rumors

Christina Aguilera looked almost unrecognizable as she showed off her slender figure while attending an H&M opening ceremony in New York City on Thursday.

The Genie In A Bottle singer, 43, who recently made a surprise appearance on stage with Sabrina Carpenter, took part in the event held at H&M’s flagship reopening in Times Square.

The star, who has been embroiled in Ozempic rumors, flaunted her toned body in a pair of $169 sparkly gold micro shorts from the brand.

Additionally, she put on a plain black shirt that was tucked into the waistband of tight high-waisted pants.

Aguilera layered the ensemble with a long black velvet coat that was left unbuttoned in the front and slipped on a pair of over-the-knee black heeled boots.

The artist’s platinum blonde locks were parted down the middle and fell effortlessly over her shoulders in light waves.

The star looked incredibly taut and youthful (left). She appears in the photo in 2018.

Christina opted for minimal accessories to allow the outfit to be the main focal point and added a pair of sparkly silver earrings.

Her makeup was glamorous and consisted of voluminous eyelashes and light shadow around the eyes.

A warm blush was added to better accentuate her cheekbones, while a satin nude tint was used on her lips for a finishing touch.

The Beautiful hitmaker flashed a big smile as she stood outside the remodeled store and held a large pair of scissors in her hands before cutting the red ribbon.

Inside the store, the singer could be seen walking around to see the collections and new designs.

The flagship store now features immersive fitting rooms for customers, offering interactive mirrors and floor-to-ceiling LED screens, according to Public Relations News Wire.

Aguilera struck a few poses while inside the fitting room during her tour of the spacious Times Square store.

The star was also joined by her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and could be seen helping him try on a cream coat.

While on the red carpet during the official reopening of the flagships, Christina was seen crossing paths with Mehmet Arisoy, H&M’s sales director.

In addition to Arisoy, he joined others at the event, including Conrad Northe, Mahnaz Namazi, Claudia Fetta and Carlos Duarte.

In a statement, Aguilera said, “I am very excited to be here in the beautiful new H&M store, in Times Square no less,” according to PR Newswire.

‘What perfect timing for this venue to re-open with their new collection just before the start of the Christmas season. “We are very excited to bring joy to the season.”

Aguilera’s latest outing in the Big Apple comes months after she first sparked Ozempic rumors in May of this year when she showed off her 50-pound weight loss.

“So Christina Aguilera found an Ozempic pen and now she just needs to find a pen that will give us a classic hit,” another also wrote.

However, others came to her defense, with one writing: “All this talk about Christina Aguilera and her body is really disgusting.” Christina has always been thin, she was naturally thin when she was a teenager.

‘His body fluctuated over the years, as it does when you get older, live and have children. Ozempic or not. She looks amazing. Leave her alone, damn.’

Following speculation, she has since commented on the “media’s obsession” with her weight over the years during an interview with Glamor in August.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re 20 years old,” he informed the outlet.

“I started getting fat, and then that was unacceptable because I thought, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had people in the industry: ‘They liked your body and what you were like when you were a skinny teenager.’

However, as she’s gotten older, Christina revealed that she doesn’t let comments about her weight get to her.

‘Now I have a maturity where I don’t give a damn about your opinion. I’m not going to accept it.’

Aguilera’s latest appearance in the Big Apple comes months after she first sparked Ozempic rumors in May of this year when she showed off her 50-pound weight loss; seen earlier this month in Las Vegas

The mother of two added: “It should be your responsibility to take up your space.” Other people’s opinions of me are none of my business.

Aesthetic doctors have also suggested that the singer’s new look is likely the result of a “miraculous” weight loss coup as well as facial surgeries.

London-based cosmetic doctor Dr Jonny Betteridge previously said he suspects the mother-of-two has undergone a facelift, eyelid surgery and extensive dental work.

“The weight change in such a short time could be attributed to the use of Ozempic and I also think it would have dissolved all the filler in his face before undergoing some surgical treatments,” he said.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the former emergency doctor The doctor commented on the marked difference. between Aguilera’s appearance now, compared to her ‘pillow face’ appearance seen in 2022.

“A few years ago, she went through a phase where she used too much dermal filler, which gave her a pillow-faced appearance,” he said.

‘We could see this predominantly on the middle of the face, cheeks and lips.

Christina appears here on the red carpet in 2012.

“As time went on, a combination of too much dermal filler and a general change in her weight led to this facial fullness.”

Medications such as steroids, used to buffer inflammatory diseases, can also cause a buildup of fluid and cause swelling in the arms, hands, ankles, legs, face, and other parts of the body.

De Betteridge also added: “If we compare his 18-year-old self to his now 43-year-old self, the main changes I can immediately see are his nose: it’s much sharper and upturned.”

‘She has more proportionate lips in relation to both her upper and lower lip, so we can attribute this to the filling and also the dental work, with veneers.

“In particular, an upper blepharoplasty to remove excess eyelid skin and, I believe, an endoscopic facelift.”

An upper blepharoplasty, or eyelid lift, is an invasive procedure in which surgeons Make an incision along the natural crease of the eyelid to remove excess skin, giving a tighter, wrinkle-free appearance.