Christina Aguilera commands attention in a neon green bodysuit

Christina Aguilera commanded attention on the stage at Brighton Pride on Saturday night with a series of show-stopping performance outfits.

The megastar, 41, who was headlining made sure all eyes were on her in a bright green neon bodysuit which had statement shoulder pads as she belted out her greatest hits on stage.

The quirky corset featured a plastic attachment that had horns coming out of her chest and was teamed with fish net tights and knee-high black PVC boots.

She looked in full flow with her performance for which she wore a visor over her face that was attached to her head with sparkly chains.

Christina wore her long blonde tresses in a poker straight style and opted for a glamorous makeup look complete with a light brown lip.

For her second stage outfit she wore an eye-catching black PVC sequinned bodysuit with sheer panels and a flame design as she performed.

She donned a matching coat which reached nearly down to the ground, with the design of yellow, red and orange hues around them hem and on the sleeves.

Christina wore some thigh-high high-heeled PVC boots to match the black in her patent jacket.

She donned a pair of dark sunglasses as she sung, shielding her eyes from the bright stage lights.

Earlier in the night support act Ella Henderson took to the stage as she sported a bright pink two piece co-ord.

The former X Factor star, 26, stunned in the comfortable Adidas ensemble – which consisted of oversized trousers and a complementing shirt.

She layered it over a ribbed, scooping neck purple vest top – adding a stacked collection of gold necklaces.

The singer pulled her tresses into a high ponytail, leaving some locks down to frame her face.

Ella sported a full palette of makeup, consisting of a bright pink eyeshadow look and bronze lip.

She performed as a special guest to headline act Christina, who graced the stage last of the day.

Ella completed her look with white trainers and gold hooped earrings for the event.

Earlier in the day, Raye put on a spectacular performance as she took to the stage to perform at the weekend event.

The singer, 24, sported a metallic pink mini dress for the set, which featured a high neck design and sleeveless cut.

She paired the number with oversized thigh-high boots in varying blue colour block panels and a tie-around detail.

The star displayed her toned physique in the ensemble, showing off her tattooed forearms – which features three flags to represent her British, Ghanaian and Swiss descent.

Her bright red tresses fell above the ear in a chic Hollywood style curl, while Raye added a dainty collection of pearl jewellery.

She opted for a bright palette of makeup with a pink lip, while putting on an energetic performance.

The You Don’t Know Me singer wowed the crowds on stage, raising an arm in the air as she worked her magic.

Raye took to Instagram earlier in the day to talk of her excitement for the performance.

She told her 343K followers: ‘Brighton Pride today and I am so excited, i’ll be on at like 5 O’clock, 5:30.’

Bimini Bon-Boulash also took to the stage for the Pride festivities, putting on an extravagant display in a distressed denim ensemble.

The drag queen added a statement white flag cape with a red trim detail, which matched the red, white and blue ensemble.

They added a denim mini skirt and complementing waistcoat with distressed and tassel detailing.

While sporting a pair of extreme platform black boots, which sat over ripped red stockings.

Raye and Bimini took to the stage ahead of headliner Christina Aguilera, while Ella Henderson also made her mark on the event.

While stars such as Paloma Faith and Sophie Ellis Bextor are set to perform during Sunday’s festivities.

Brighton and Hove Pride takes place annually, and runs this year from the 5-8 August.

In addition to the We Are Fabuloso performances, the weekend event also features a Pride Parade, Village Party, Pleasure Gardens and Dog Show.

