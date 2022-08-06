Christina Aguilera catches the eye in busty black PVC sequinned bodysuit with sheer panels

Christina Aguilera put on an energetic show as she took the stage at The O2 Arena in London on Friday.

The singer, 41, wore an eye-catching black sequin PVC bodysuit with translucent panels and a flaming design as she performed.

She donned a matching coat that reached almost to the floor, with the pattern of yellow, red and orange hues around the hem and on the sleeves.

Christina wore a pair of thigh-high PVC high-heeled boots that matched the black in her patent jacket.

She put on dark sunglasses as she sang, shielding her eyes from the bright stage lighting.

Her performance comes after it turned out that the American pop star is recording new music.

Christina – who released her Spanish language album Aguilera in May – returned to the studio after being inspired by the reception she received at her recent concerts.

A source told The sun: ‘It is still early, but Christina is working on new music again.

“She really enjoyed trying something different with Aguilera, which was a real passion project for her, but she’s ready to go back to her pop roots.

“Right now she’s experimenting with sounds, but it’s probably the dance-like commercial sound with big vocals that fans love her.”

Meanwhile, Christina — who has 14-year-old son Max with ex-producer Jordan Bratman and seven-year-old daughter Summer with current husband Matthew Rutler — previously revealed that her Spanish-language music is a way of “sharing” her culture. children.

She said: ‘To now approach the new Spanish music at a time in my life where I have survived this business for decades and am a mother to my children, who I want to share a part of themselves, a part of their roots, a part of their heritage, has been such a beautiful blessing in itself.

My daughter listens to all the new Spanish music in the car and asks for it. Sometimes I have to say, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to think about work right now. Let’s listen to Encanto.’

“But it was just beautiful to see her resonate with the music and know it’s part of her.”

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker also believes her music is a way to “get involved” with her family history, like her Ecuadorian estranged father, Fausto.