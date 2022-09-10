Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler look chic in matching black outfits enjoying a dinner date

<!–

Christina Aguilera looked casually chic as she and her longtime partner, Mathew Rutler, went out for dinner on Friday night in Beverly Hills.

The 41-year-old singer was stunned in a black long-sleeved dress with knee-high boots and wore her blonde locks over her shoulders with dark sunglasses as she left the restaurant.

The Grammy winner’s beauty, Matthew, 47, looked smart in a dark suit and button-up shirt as they held hands after dinner.

Happy Together: Christina Aguilera, 41, and Matthew Rutler, 47, coordinate in matching black ensembles as they leave a family dinner at Avra ​​restaurant in Beverly Hills

The couple met in 2010 on the set of the movie Burlesque, where she starred with Cher, and have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2014, but are in no rush to tie the knot.

When asked about future wedding plans, the icon told E! News in 2015, ‘our love is safe enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our commitment; we are enjoying our daughter, family and our work for the time being.’

The Lady Marmalade singer recently completed a summer series of concerts where she performed at the Monte Carlo Summer Festival and in London, Liverpool, Brighton and Scarborough, England, surrounded by energetic backing dancers.

Back to her roots: Christina released her Spanish album as a way to ‘share’ her culture with her children

Known for her four-octave range and ability to sustain high notes, the icon has fans singing along to sold-out shows, even when she’s singing in Spanish.

The artist experiments with different sounds and styles, but stays consistent with the dancey big commercial vocals that fans love.

Christina released her Spanish-language album Aguilera in May of this year and is working on new material. The singer revealed that her Spanish-language music is a way to “share” her culture with her children.

Fabuloso: The four-octave singer plays We are Fabuloso on stage in Brighton, England on August 6, 2022

“My daughter listens to all the new Spanish music in the car and asks for it,” she explains.

‘To now approach the new Spanish music at a time in my life where I have survived this business for decades and am a mother to my children, with whom I want to share a part of themselves, a part of their roots, a part of their heritage.’

Christina is the mother of two adorable children. She shares her oldest, Max, 14, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. She and Matthew are parents to seven-year-old Summer.

The Dirrty singer doesn’t share much of her personal life on social media but chooses to focus on business.