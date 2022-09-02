Christie Lee Kennedy’s lawyer says her husband David Larkin is ‘full of excuses’ in Brisbane trial

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been flogged in court as ‘full of apologies’.

Christie Lee Kennedy was on trial last week in Brisbane court over a horrific collision in north Brisbane in which her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, were seriously injured in March 2021.

After four days of evidence, the final statements from the prosecution and defense were delivered on Friday.

Christie Lee Kennedy’s lawyers urged the jury not to trust the word her husband, David Larkin, because he is “full of excuses.”

Speaking to the jury, attorney-at-law Penny White said Mr Larkin’s evidence should not be trusted because it was “full of apologies” and that Ms Kennedy never intended to hit any of the alleged victims.

Ms. Kennedy pleaded not guilty to charges of malicious act with intent to incapacitate, with alternating charges of assault involving bodily harm with an offensive instrument.

Her counsel has argued that she never intended to hit or incapacitate Mr. Larkin and Ms. Noring when she hit them with her car.

Kennedy has admitted to assaulting Ms. Noring by beating her after the collision.

Kennedy allegedly hit Mr. Larkin (pictured on their wedding day) and his alleged mistress to get revenge on the affair

Defense attorney Penny White urged the jury to step into Ms. Kennedy’s shoes and analyze the evidence “coldly, clinically, impartially and skeptically.”

Kennedy admitted on Wednesday that she never intended to hit the couple, instead wanting to find out what her husband was doing and confront him about it later that night.

When she saw her husband “kissing, hugging and groping” another woman, Ms. Kennedy said she slammed on the brakes.

She said she didn’t know her husband was having an affair.

Ms Kennedy (right, pictured with husband David Larkin) has never had any intention of hitting her husband or Ms Noring north of Brisbane, her defense team said in the closing entries.

Ms White urged the jury to accept her evidence as reliable and credible, saying, “This was an accident.”

“None of us were in her head, or in the car with her,” she said.

“Only she (Mrs. Kennedy) knows what she was thinking that day, and she told you so in her evidence.”

Ms White said David Larkin’s evidence should be dismissed because it was “full of excuses”.

She said that his account of the installation of the Find My Phone app was incorrect as he admitted during his evidence that he was not sure whether it was pre-installed on the mobile or not.

Kennedy’s counsel (left) urged the jury to dismiss David Larkin’s (right) evidence, saying it was not truthful

The court was told it was a “red herring” that went nowhere.

“Christie Kennedy is clearly a more reliable witness than David Larkin,” said Ms. White.

“She thought they had stressors… but she didn’t know he was having an affair, let alone Zowie Noring.”

But Crown Prosecutor Jennifer O’Brien claimed Ms. Kennedy was “angry” and planned to punch the couple when confronted by the sight of her husband hugging Ms. Noring.

“People cheat on their husbands all the time, but they don’t hit them with their cars,” she said.

Mr. Larkin (right) and his alleged mistress Zowie Noring were seriously injured after Mrs. Kennedy (left) hit them with her car

The jury was asked to dismiss Ms. Kennedy’s evidence.

While playing footage of the collision for the jury, Ms. O’Brien referred to the distance from Ms. Kennedy’s car to where Mr. Larkin was standing, saying it looked like it was “queuing up” with the couple.

“Look at the line, look at the direction the car is driving… it clearly shows that the car is not on the right side of the road,” she said.

The court was told that the vehicle did not appear to swerve or steer away.

Mr. Kennedy (above) claims she accidentally ran over them and wasn’t acting out of anger

Ms. O’Brien surrendered Ms. Kennedy’s body language after she collided with the pair — including her “marching” at her husband as he lay in the gutter before attacking Ms. accident’ did.

She indicated that it was not a normal reaction after two people were hit, as there was no remorse or concern for their well-being.

“Those images really give insight into her state of mind,” she said.

“She drives in a straight line for a few seconds … it turns out to be an extremely dangerous act on the part of Mrs. Kennedy.”

Ms. O’Brien said Ms. Kennedy would have known what was going on, as she called her boyfriend about her husband’s location and drove “quickly.”

Kennedy’s attitude while taking evidence could have suggested she “remembered a story,” the jury was told.