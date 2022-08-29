Christie Lee Kennedy: Mother-of-two accused of running over her husband and his mistress in her BMW

<!–

Shortly after discovering an affair, Christie Lee Kennedy is said to have gotten into her BMW and hit her husband and his lover at their meeting place in Brisbane.

The mother-of-two then got out of her car, grabbed the mistress by the hair and hit her on the head while yelling ‘fat mole’, the Queensland court was told.

Kennedy, 37, had been married to David Larkin for nine years and had been with him for more than a decade when her “world collapsed” in March 2021.

Christie Lee Kennedy (pictured leaving court on Monday) was reportedly behind the wheel of a BMW when she hit her husband and a woman she believed to be his mistress at high speed

“She was in a position no one would want to be in. She found out her husband… was having an affair with another woman,” attorney-at-law Penny White told a jury.

“The events that followed that realization … all happened in a matter of seconds after she found out.”

Using a phone locator app, Kennedy tracked down her husband and found that he was talking to his lover by the side of the road in Wavell Heights, north Brisbane, the court heard.

Kennedy accelerated toward them, “for a while” on the wrong side of the road, before pulling into the duo, Crown Prosecutor Jennifer O’Brien said.

CCTV footage from a nearby home captured the incident.

“The footage will show they lined up and got hit and rolled off the hood,” Ms O’Brien said.

“There was no attempt to swerve or correct course to avoid hitting her (the pair).

“Put simply… the defendant drove her car, a large and powerful object… and hit her.”

Larkin said he spoke to the woman for a few minutes before “accelerating erratically” a car and looking up to see his wife’s BMW, which he recognized by its personalized license plates.

He said the next thing he remembered was “getting into the lane.”

Mr Larkin then saw his wife grab the woman by the hair and punch her repeatedly while yelling words like “slut,” Ms O’Brien said.

Mr Larkin had cuts to his head, bruises and swelling in arms and legs, rib pain and a dislocated finger.

The woman suffered cuts to the head, abdominal pain, abrasions to the arm and injuries to the thighs and ankles.

Larkin said he had met the woman through friends years ago, but had become close in the weeks leading up to the incident after they both experienced “traumatic events.”

Kennedy (pictured leaving court Monday) pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful beating with grievous bodily harm and guilty of unlawful assault

He described his marriage as “fairly rocky,” but initially denied sleeping with the woman, before admitting to cheating on his wife.

“We had an affair if you want to put it that way,” Mr. Larkin said during cross-examination.

Kennedy pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful beating causing grievous bodily harm.

She pleaded guilty to wrongful assault.

The trial for Judge Tony Moynihan continues.